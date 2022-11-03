Read full article on original website
Pizza Hut is making a comeback to WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on 4 new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit
AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
Coats for Hope in Niagara Falls helps kids before winter arrives
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With winter coming, the third annual Coats for Hope took place Saturday on Hyde Park Boulevard. The Niagara Falls event allowed more than 100 children to get coats for the winter. Community members put the event together to make sure no kid is cold this winter.
Chick-fil-A plans first Northtowns location, national chain's fifth in WNY
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Northtowns could get its first Chick-fil-A. The Town of Clarence is considering development plans for a store at 5017 Transit Road, where a team is hoping to put a new store at the site of a shuttered Applebee’s at Eastgate Plaza, a Benderson Development property.
The Batavian
The ABCs of early holiday shopping in Batavia
Batavia City Centre's concourse was bustling with sellers and shoppers during a vendor fair fundraiser hosted by and for All Babies Cherished Saturday in Batavia. Dozens of merchants and crafts people put their wares on display for early holiday shopping or to purchase a special treat to take home. Photos...
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
chautauquatoday.com
Church donates 40-foot tree for Jamestown's official Christmas tree
The city of Jamestown has announced a 40-foot Norway Spruce tree will become the city's official Christmas tree. The tree is being donated by the New Home Community Church and will be harvested from the churchyard at 40 City View Avenue in Jamestown. A crew from the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, along with assistance from the Jamestown BPU crew and crane, will harvest the three, then transport it by a truck and trailer donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The tree will be decorated with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights. Harvesting of the tree is scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am, arriving at City Hall about an hour later. A ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will take place during this year's Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 3.
Buffalo McKinley High School students complete annual building trades project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — McKinley High School students participating in the school's building trades program recently completed the construction of two livable cabins and marked the occasion with a celebration marking the upcoming removal of the cabins in order to get ready to start their new project. In a program...
Girls on the Run Fall 5K held Saturday morning in Delaware Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather was ideal for the Girls on the Run Fall 5K, which was held Saturday morning in Delaware Park. Girls from across Western New York join teams at their schools, and they meet twice a week to learn about empowerment and good sportsmanship. They've been training for this race for some time.
Construction at Ralph Wilson Park to begin this month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The new $110-million Ralph Wilson Park will start taking shape this month at the former Lasalle Park in Buffalo. With this phase of construction, you will start seeing some trees coming down. The Deputy Commissioner of Public Works for Parks says the City of Buffalo worked...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
Amherst passes purchase agreement for Westwood Country Club
AMHERST, N.Y. — The next step in the purchase of the 170+ acre site of the former Westwood Country Club was unanimously passed by the Amherst Town Council Monday. But it was the assessed value of the property, and what the town plans to pay for it, that had several people question lawmakers Monday night.
Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
Buffalo business owner making changes after shooting at his entertainment venue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An entertainment complex in Buffalo plans to enhance its security measures and take other steps after four people were shot following a dispute at the bar according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department. Officers were called to Level One Entertainment A.K.A. the Zone One...
Silver Alert canceled for Cheektowaga woman
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police said the Silver Alert issued for a woman Monday has been canceled. Police said she has been found. Police say 77-year-old Paulette Witherspoon was last seen at 2:30 Monday Afternoon at her home near Woodell and Walden. Paulette reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia, or...
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
Poloncarz: Flu cases spike in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flu season has returned with a spike in cases in Erie County. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter, “Flu cases in Erie County are 20 times greater this year compared to last year and 27 times greater than the comparable period for the 2019-2020 season. @OCHBuffalo‘s RSV and flu […]
Man, woman hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man and woman were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street around 1 a.m. According to the police, the vehicle that allegedly hit them drove away from the scene. Investigators said the vehicle was possibly a newer model black Jeep. The...
