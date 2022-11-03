Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Danbury Traffic Alert: lane closures on Exit 1 ON and OFF ramps from Saw Mill Road to the New York State Line beginning Monday, Nov. 14
Danbury Emergency Management has issued a Construction Alert!. Starting Monday, November 14, CT DOT will be working on a resurfacing project on I84 Exit 1 Eastbound and Westbound. Drivers can expect lane closures on Exit 1 ON and OFF ramps from Saw Mill Road to the New York State Line.
hamlethub.com
Darien Post Office Retail Services Moving to Noroton Heights Post Office in Temporary Relocation
Effective Nov. 10, 2022, retail services and Post Office Boxes for Darien Post Office, located at 30 Corbin Dr., Darien, will temporarily relocate to Noroton Heights Post Office, located at 264 Heights Road. The last day of retail service at the old facility will be close of business on Nov....
hamlethub.com
Westport Police Promote Four Officers
On Friday, November 4th, 2022, Westport Police held a promotional ceremony at Town Hall where the following officers were promoted. Corporal Howard Simpson was promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Simpson was hired as a Patrol Officer in 2003 and was promoted to Corporal in 2014. Prior to joining the Westport Police Department, Sgt Simpson spent 10 years in law enforcement with the Milford Police Department and Connecticut State Police. He is EMT certified, an Intoxilyzer and TASER instructor and has been a member of the Accident Investigation Team, Marine Division and Police Union Executive Board where he served as President for 7 years. Sergeant Simpson will be assigned to the Patrol Division.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton: Center for Varicose Veins
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Center for...
hamlethub.com
A Warm Holiday Home Starts with Natural Stone
Stockings hung on a fireplace mantle with festive decorations are often the focal point for cozy holiday family gatherings, photo opps and memorable moments. But if your fireplace is in dire need of an upgrade, there’s still time to spruce it up with low-cost, natural stone veneers. Torrison Stone & Garden, an award-winning landscape construction company in Durham, is bringing the hot new interior design trend to Connecticut homes this cold winter season.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Historical Society's Great Trains Holiday Show Opens November 25
Wilton Historical Society's Great Trains Holiday Show Grand Opening at 12 pm on Friday, November 25th. Runs through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16th at the Wilton Historical Society. Model trains, holiday cheer, and family fun returns with one of Wilton’s favorite holiday traditions, the Great Trains Holiday...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School Girls Swim and Dive Team Takes FCIAC Championship
Congratulations to the Ridgefield High School Girls Swim and Dive Team and Coach Paul Marchese for earning the title FCIAC Champions!. The Tigers swam to victory on Friday, November 4 in Greenwich. This is the first time RHS swimmers and divers have won the championship since 2016!. According to FCIAC...
hamlethub.com
Bethel Community Rallies Behind Parker, Local Business Owners Hold Online Auction to Help Family
The Bethel community has been rallying behind a young boy who is battling cancer. Three-year-old Parker Lollie, a resident of neighboring Danbury, was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He’s had a rough go of it and spent a good deal of the summer months in Yale New Haven Hospital.
hamlethub.com
The Kennedy Collective To Unveil 2023 Calendar
Trumbull, CT — The Kennedy Collective and M&T Bank are hosting a reception to celebrate the unveiling of The Kennedy Collective 2023 ‘A Unique Perspective’ Calendar. The reception will be held on Thursday, November 10, from 5:30 – 7:30pm at the organization’s Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative (MDAC) located at 1042 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT (entrance on John Street). Guests will experience the Calendar and MDAC group exhibits, meet the artists and enjoy refreshments prepared by Soups and Such, The Kennedy Collective catering enterprise. All guests will receive a complimentary 2023 “A Unique Perspective” calendar.
hamlethub.com
CT's Beardsley Zoo Hosts Wildly Successful Centennial Gala
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, Zoo supporters and staff get together to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, the outcome is success beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. The Zoo’s third in-person Gala returned this year on October 29 at the Inn at Longshore in Westport. The Centennial Gala, celebrating the Zoo’s 100th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Zoo. All funds raised that evening support the Zoo’s mission of conservation, education, research, and guest experience.
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City Spotlights Danbury Mayor's Office
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss the day-to-day operations of the Office of the Mayor. Visit the City of Danbury online https://www.danbury-ct.gov/
hamlethub.com
The Allison Stockel Theater inside of The Ridgefield Playhouse
It’s not every day that Academy and Tony Award winners, senators, and legendary actors join together to pay tribute to a person. It’s not every day that a theater is named after you. Both of those things (and much more) happened last night, Friday, November 4 at The...
hamlethub.com
The brightest stars bring the greatest show to Ridgefield and remind us we matter, we are enough
Those who were fortunate enough to attend SPHERE’s production of The Greatest Showman yesterday felt something remarkable. The love was palpable. Whatever you do, do it with all your might. - P.T. Barnum. In front of a sold-out crowd at The Ridgefield Playhouse stage on Sunday afternoon, we witnessed...
hamlethub.com
Ambler Farm in HIRING an Administrative Coordinator
Ambler Farm is looking for an experienced and organized part-time Administrative Coordinator to support our day-to-day operations. This individual will assist with basic database management, communications, rentals, mailings, membership records, marketing, event, program, and general staff support. The ideal candidate for this position has impeccable attention to detail, strong communication and technical skills, and is a self-starter who is energetic, positive, and willing to jump in and grow with us.
Comments / 0