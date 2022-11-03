ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

thecomeback.com

Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Here are the states where people get time off to vote

Election Day here and millions of Americans will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections. While there is no federal law that grants workers time off to vote, about half of U.S. states have legislation in place giving workers at least some time off to go to the polls.
GEORGIA STATE

