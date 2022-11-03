The Green Bay Packers attempt to snap a four-game skid and the Detroit Lions try to halt a five-game losing streak in NFL Week 9. Green Bay last lost five in a row in 2008. The Packers’ 103 regular-season wins over the Lions are their most against any opponent. This NFC North tussle kicks off on Sunday, November 6 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO