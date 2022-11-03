Read full article on original website
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
ABC6.com
Man target of drug investigation causes deadly crash in Taunton, state police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man that was a subject into a Massachusetts State Police drugs investigation has been arrested after a deadly crash in Taunton Monday. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, has been charged with manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide. State police said...
whdh.com
Community members remember victim of deadly Mattapan shooting, decry spike in violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends of Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting in the neighborhood Sunday night mourned him on Monday as community leaders spoke out against a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend...
WCVB
Man arrested, charged in connection with double shooting in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a double shooting that happened Sunday evening in Melrose. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose, was arrested without incident in Saugus at about 2:20 p.m. Monday and transported to the Melrose Police Station for booking. Melrose police...
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NECN
Person Fatally Shot in Brockton
A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
ABC6.com
38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets. There, District Attorney Thomas Quinn said police found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
WCVB
Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing near former motel in Harwich
HARWICH, Mass. — A deadly stabbing is under investigation Monday in Harwich, Massachusetts, police confirm. Officers were called around 9:15 a.m. to the former Stone Horse Motel at 872 Main St., which is Route 28. "No apartment numbers given. It sounds like parties involved are outside in a white-colored...
WCVB
5 juveniles arrested, 3 firearms recovered after police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing serious charges in connection with a police pursuit that started in Worcester and stretched into other nearby Massachusetts communities. Worcester police said the pursuit started at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, when an officer who was on patrol near the intersection of Winter...
WCVB
Man shot, killed in South End identified
BOSTON — Boston police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the south end of Boston on Friday. Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston, was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC6.com
Utility truck rolls over in New Bedford, driver facing charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after a two-car crash that led to a utility truck rolling over in New Bedford Monday. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the ramp from Route 195 east to Route 140 north in New Bedford. An ABC 6...
‘We just need peace’: Family relentless in search for Providence man’s killer
Junie Johnson was sitting on the couch inside his Providence apartment when gunfire tore through the living room.
WCVB
Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
ABC6.com
Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
WCVB
Wrongfully-convicted man wants Suffolk County prosecutor held accountable
BOSTON — Robert Foxworth always maintained his innocence. He was released from prison in December 2020 after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Boston, after it came out that a member of the prosecution team coerced the only eyewitness into falsely identifying Foxworth as the killer.
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted after seriously injuring husband with bottle
A southeastern Massachusetts man has been convicted concerning a serious assault on his husband that caused serious injuries. According to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, 47-year-old Joseph I. Amato of Provincetown was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, 2 charges of Witness Intimidation, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. Amato was acquitted on one related charge.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
