Brockton, MA

WCVB

Man arrested, charged in connection with double shooting in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a double shooting that happened Sunday evening in Melrose. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose, was arrested without incident in Saugus at about 2:20 p.m. Monday and transported to the Melrose Police Station for booking. Melrose police...
MELROSE, MA
NECN

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets. There, District Attorney Thomas Quinn said police found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed in South End identified

BOSTON — Boston police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the south end of Boston on Friday. Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston, was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
MILTON, MA
ABC6.com

Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
HOPKINTON, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted after seriously injuring husband with bottle

A southeastern Massachusetts man has been convicted concerning a serious assault on his husband that caused serious injuries. According to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, 47-year-old Joseph I. Amato of Provincetown was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, 2 charges of Witness Intimidation, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. Amato was acquitted on one related charge.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
BURLINGTON, MA

