ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

2 suspects arrested, accused of September bank robbery attempt in North Port

North Port police say two people suspected of an attempted robbery at a bank in September have been arrested. They say a third is still on the loose. Officers arrested Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, and Ryan Smith-Mosley, 25, from Brandon, for the September 12 attempted robbery of Charlotte State Bank on the 4300 block of Aidan Lane in North Port.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches

Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole

Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Springs Fire Department giving out sand for Tropical Storm Nicole

The Bonita Springs Fire Department is giving out sand and sandbags for residents to take safety precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. According to a Facebook post from BSFD, sand and sandbags are located at 27701 Bonita Grande Drive. The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Lee County resident.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian

So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral canal cleanup begins Monday

On Monday, the City of Cape Coral begins the process of cleaning post-Hurricane Ian debris out of its canals. First, the city will tackle all the canal debris that can be reached from land, things like downed trees and other junk clinging to the shore. Tim Gorton has lived in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Charlotte County Correctional Officer charged with contraband after VENMO transactions with inmate

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Correctional Officer was investigated and charged with Conspiracy to introduce of Contraband and Unlawful Compensation after multiple VENMO transactions with an inmate provided enough evidence. Correctional Officer Sergeant Matthew Christopher Ross was an employee at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI) between June 2020 and...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm

Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian crushed many of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. During the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel, The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on Alligator Alley

A motorcyclist died after a Sunday night crash against the guardrail on I-75 in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling west on Alligator Alley, approaching Mile Marker 93 at high speed around 6:40 p.m. The man exited the travel lane and struck the guardrail on the north shoulder, throwing him from the motorcycle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after Desoto Blvd crash

A motorcyclist and his passenger were both hospitalized and the passenger lost her unborn baby after a Monday night crash on DeSoto Boulevard in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old man from Naples, with a fellow Naples passenger of the same age, was traveling south around 10:40 p.m. on Desoto Boulevard, south of 12th Avenue Southeast. A car driven by a 19-year-old man from Naples was traveling behind the motorcycle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters

Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy