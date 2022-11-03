Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Police, LCSO Bomb Squad investigate two suspicious items inside Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police, as well as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, are investigating two different suspicious items inside Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers. They are in the area of Edwards Drive and Heitman Street conducting the investigation. Authorities are working in...
WINKNEWS.com
2 suspects arrested, accused of September bank robbery attempt in North Port
North Port police say two people suspected of an attempted robbery at a bank in September have been arrested. They say a third is still on the loose. Officers arrested Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, and Ryan Smith-Mosley, 25, from Brandon, for the September 12 attempted robbery of Charlotte State Bank on the 4300 block of Aidan Lane in North Port.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers city councilman says the city isn’t doing enough storm prep
There is a call for action as Fort Myers faces the possibility of strong wind and rain due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Is the city ready for what Nicole may bring? It depends on who you ask. At least one member of the city council says the city isn’t doing enough.
WINKNEWS.com
Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches
Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents at the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood say recovery has been going well, but they say there’s still a long way to go and a big storm would not help. “The roof was blown off, so water starting seeping in,” said...
WINKNEWS.com
Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole
Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
Suspicious objects prompt closure of city block near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Police confirmed an investigation was taking place Tuesday morning in the area of Edwards Dr. and Heitman St.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs Fire Department giving out sand for Tropical Storm Nicole
The Bonita Springs Fire Department is giving out sand and sandbags for residents to take safety precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. According to a Facebook post from BSFD, sand and sandbags are located at 27701 Bonita Grande Drive. The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Lee County resident.
Sheriff's office: Death investigation in Larkspur Dr. area
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed a death investigation in the Larkspur Dr. area of Punta Gorda on Sunday.
WINKNEWS.com
Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian
So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral canal cleanup begins Monday
On Monday, the City of Cape Coral begins the process of cleaning post-Hurricane Ian debris out of its canals. First, the city will tackle all the canal debris that can be reached from land, things like downed trees and other junk clinging to the shore. Tim Gorton has lived in...
NBC 2
Charlotte County Correctional Officer charged with contraband after VENMO transactions with inmate
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Correctional Officer was investigated and charged with Conspiracy to introduce of Contraband and Unlawful Compensation after multiple VENMO transactions with an inmate provided enough evidence. Correctional Officer Sergeant Matthew Christopher Ross was an employee at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI) between June 2020 and...
North Port tries to rebound from Ian while preparing for Nicole
North Port City manager explains what the city is doing to prepare for Nicole, while still trying to recover from Ian.
Lora St. shooting believed isolated, tips still sought
Fort Myers Police Department confirms they are at the scene of a shooting on Lora Street in Fort Myers
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm
Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
fox13news.com
St. Pete K9 helps capture 2 men accused of breaking into home on Hurricane Ian-damaged Sanibel Island
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Two men who were supposed to be helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts on Sanibel Island ended up in handcuffs after police say a K9 with the St. Petersburg Police Department caught them trying to break into a home. According to SPPD, the men were on...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian crushed many of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. During the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel, The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on Alligator Alley
A motorcyclist died after a Sunday night crash against the guardrail on I-75 in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling west on Alligator Alley, approaching Mile Marker 93 at high speed around 6:40 p.m. The man exited the travel lane and struck the guardrail on the north shoulder, throwing him from the motorcycle.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after Desoto Blvd crash
A motorcyclist and his passenger were both hospitalized and the passenger lost her unborn baby after a Monday night crash on DeSoto Boulevard in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old man from Naples, with a fellow Naples passenger of the same age, was traveling south around 10:40 p.m. on Desoto Boulevard, south of 12th Avenue Southeast. A car driven by a 19-year-old man from Naples was traveling behind the motorcycle.
WINKNEWS.com
How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters
Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
