One could argue that the Detroit Tigers were one of the more disappointing teams in the majors in 2022. They had been one of the more active teams in free agency, bringing in Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez as their headline moves. Between their free agent class and top prospects coming to the majors, 2022 was supposed to be the start of something special. Then injuries and underperformance happened, leading to the Tigers finishing the 2022 season just one game out of the AL Central basement.

1 DAY AGO