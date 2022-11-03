Read full article on original website
Related
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Social Worker III - Foster Care
Special Entry Salary Range: $45,321.73 - $55,220.13. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to provide foster care services to children who must be separated from their own parents/family when the parents/family are unable to provide adequate care or protection. This position also offers supportive and interventive services to the family with family reunification as the primary focus of foster care services.
wcti12.com
Carteret County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ to support Veterans
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County is participating in "Operation Green Light" ahead of Veterans Day. Officials said they're taking part in this effort to recognize men and women in uniform that are transitioning from active service. The initiative helps bring awareness to the resources available for our Veterans.
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
WITN
Neighbor searches for thoughtful trick-or-treater
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One costumed kid in the East was met with a tricky decision: when you show up to a home and the candy bowl is empty, what do you do?. A small act of kindness has sparked a movement in Beaufort. Chuck Kennedy shared a video from...
neusenews.com
Snow Hill NC Police Department needs help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store
From the Snow Hill Police Department Facebook Page:. The Snow Hill NC Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store in town. The vehicle is more than likely a 1999 Toyota Camry. It has damage to the rear drivers side,...
WITN
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons. Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
wcti12.com
Coast Guard crews respond to boat collision near Broad Creek
BROAD CREEK, Carteret County — On the night of November 6, Coast Guard crews responded to a collision between a power boat and a sailboat on the Intracoastal Waterway near Broad Creek. The sailboat was safely towed to a nearby harbor. However, the powerboat fled the scene. Luckily there...
wcti12.com
Martin County deputies looking for teenager
ROBERSONVILLE, Martin County — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager, Zicravion Maleek Harris. Harris is described as a black male, 15 years old and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants. Harris is roughly 5'8" tall and weighs around...
WITN
Man busted after Craven County traffic stop
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
newbernnow.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern
The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
WITN
City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
WITN
Three charged after New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged in a shooting, while New Bern police arrested two others on drug charges that came as a result of his arrest. Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watson Avenue. An officer on patrol...
Case closed in deadly Jacksonville high school stabbing, teen accused will not be charged as an adult
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at a North Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed and another student was sent to the hospital in the Sept. 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. A...
carolinacoastonline.com
What sports and a loving, adopting Croatan family can do for a new kid on the block
OCEAN — Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Rigsby is a happier kid than he was two years ago. That’s what sports and a loving family can do for a young man. Two years ago, Jacob was moving into the newly built home of 28-year-old Croatan teacher Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby and his wife, Brooke.
WITN
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
wcti12.com
What you need to know for Election Day
NEW BERN, Craven County — Many are getting out and casting their votes this Election Day. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on November 8. First, make sure you know where to vote, you can find your polling location by going to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. You Ccan also see a sample ballot.
South Central AD, basketball coach takes over football program
Winterville, N.C. — South Central athletic director and state championship-winning boys basketball coach Chris Cherry announced that he is taking over the Falcons' football program as well. Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game in Greenville had the news first. Cherry led South Central's strong basketball program to a 4A...
Comments / 0