Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Troy girl’s wish recognized by Make-A-Wish Foundation
A Troy girl's wish was recognized by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, winning the Wish Innovation Award, the highest award for wishes.
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Capital Region
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the area! The famous hot dog on wheels will be at multiple events the week of November 6 throughout the Capital Region.
Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany
The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
Medical Practice in 19th Century Schenectady
We can however, glean some insight into this period from old newspapers, a wonderful book on the 134th NY Volunteer Infantry, minutes of the Schenectady Common Council, and old stories from the Efner Center and the Schenectady County Historical Society library. Many 19th century Americans never visited physicians. When they...
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
'An Egregious Betrayal Of Trust': Albany Teacher Admits To Hiding Camera In Staff Bathroom
A New York middle school teacher is facing years in prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside of a staff bathroom. Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance Friday, Nov. 4, in Albany County court. Prosecutors said...
Community credits firefighters after Waterford blaze
Fire crews in Waterford are receiving an outpouring of support from the community after battling a large structure fire early Sunday morning.
Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
Queensbury Hotel finishes heated patio
Despite an unseasonably warm few days, winter is coming, and the Queensbury Hotel has gotten prepared just in time. As of the weekend, the hotel has finished a project to add radiant heating out front, to keep diners happy all through the winter.
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location
A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
518 Donuts celebrates new location with grand opening
518 Donuts a local donut shop is celebrating the grand opening of its Troy location on November 12. This is the second location for 518 Donuts.
Person airlifted after Schenectady crash
A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady.
Schenectady County names Grand Marshal of parade
Schenectady County and Schenectady City have announced this year's Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53 Annual Holiday Parade o November 19. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, Madelyn Thorne, will lead the parade.
Property Transactions: November 4 - November 10, 2022
Bruce MacDonald sold property at 3 Merchant Lane to Lauren Oehler for $257,000. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 34 Summerhill Dr to Aaron Jill for $573,290. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 16 Summerhill Dr to Bruce Hatton for $476,140. Adam Guhn sold property at...
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest
Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Saratoga County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses.
