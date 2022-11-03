ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

WNAW 94.7

Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million

One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany

The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Medical Practice in 19th Century Schenectady

We can however, glean some insight into this period from old newspapers, a wonderful book on the 134th NY Volunteer Infantry, minutes of the Schenectady Common Council, and old stories from the Efner Center and the Schenectady County Historical Society library. Many 19th century Americans never visited physicians. When they...
SCHENECTADY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury Hotel finishes heated patio

Despite an unseasonably warm few days, winter is coming, and the Queensbury Hotel has gotten prepared just in time. As of the weekend, the hotel has finished a project to add radiant heating out front, to keep diners happy all through the winter.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location

A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: November 4 - November 10, 2022

Bruce MacDonald sold property at 3 Merchant Lane to Lauren Oehler for $257,000. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 34 Summerhill Dr to Aaron Jill for $573,290. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 16 Summerhill Dr to Bruce Hatton for $476,140. Adam Guhn sold property at...
BALLSTON, NY
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
ALTAMONT, NY

