Watch Kurt Vile & The Violators Perform “Hey Like a Child” on Seth Meyers
Kurt Vile & The Violators were the musical guests on the latest episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. They performed “Hey Like a Child” from Vile’s latest album, (watch my moves). Earlier in the show, “Weird Al” Yankovic and his doppelgänger Daniel Radcliffe stopped by to chat with Meyers about their new pseudo-biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which Radcliffe plays the star role. They chatted about some of the unlikely truths slipped into the mostly made-up film and much more. Watch it all go down below.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Shares New Song “Now You Know”: Listen
“Weird Al” Yankovic has released a new song. The original track is called “Now You Know,” and it plays during the end credits of the new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It also appears on the official soundtrack for the flick, which is also out on streaming services now. Listen to “Now You Know” below.
Duran Duran Reveal Andy Taylor’s Cancer Diagnosis During 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony
Duran Duran performed at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday (November 5). After being inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr., lead singer Simon Le Bon read a letter from founding guitarist Andy Taylor, who was not present during the celebration. Le Bon revealed that Taylor’s absence was due to his Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis, which he received four years ago.
Hurricane G, Influential Nuyorican Rapper, Dies at 52
Hurricane G has died, the New York Post and the Los Angeles Times report. The lifelong Brooklynite born Gloria Rodríguez had been living with stage 4 lung cancer, which her daughter revealed to the public earlier this year. Hurricane G was 52 years old. Hurricane G first caught the...
Holly Herndon Covers Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” Using AI: Listen
Holly Herndon has released a new cover of Dolly Parton’s classic ballad “Jolene,” recorded with artificial intelligence. The AI cover was created with Herndon’s deepfake “twin” Holly+, which allows other people to sing in the electronic composer’s voice. In this instance, a modified score of “Jolene,” comprised of new harmonies, was fed to Holly+ and then generated in Herndon’s voice. Accompanying the voice is Ryan Norris on guitar. Listen below.
“God Is a Circle”
Yves Tumor’s amorphous, unsettling music often presents as something familiar before completely turning on itself. Across 2018’s Safe in the Hands of Love and 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, lyrics have often fallen second to an enigmatic, all-encompassing mood, as if an alien has adopted a human host and is navigating sensation for the first time. On their latest single “God Is a Circle,” the Turin-based artist takes a more straightforward approach, building on the moody goth rock of their most recent The Asymptotical World EP. Arriving two days after Halloween, the song sounds like a punkier version of “Heads Will Roll,” with campy, horror-movie shrieks, labored breaths, and ominously fuzzed-out synth bass. Yves murmurs about self-detachment—“Sometimes, it feels like there's places in my mind that I can't go/…Wander round I just feel like a ghost in a well”—eventually leading us down the darker, more vulnerable corners of their mind. Guitars squelch, drums pound, and Ecco2K and Lebanon-born artist Thoom contribute backing vocals as Yves accepts the strife of a toxic relationship: “Loving you, it hurts sometimes/But I can’t help it because it makes me feel alive,” they sing, shrouded beneath a brooding, thick fog.
Revisiting Eminem’s Battle Rap Fairytale 8 Mile
About halfway through 8 Mile, Eminem’s character, B-Rabbit, interrupts a casual rap battle happening between his car factory co-workers on their lunch break. Xzibit, playing a guy named Mike, starts to throw jokes ripping on the weight and sexuality of innocent bystanders who are just trying to chill for their 30 minutes, and B-Rabbit steps in to save the day, or at least that’s what he believes.
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Dolly Parton Perform “Jolene” With Inductee Supergroup
Dolly Parton performed “Rockin’ Years” at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night (November 5). She was also joined by Pat Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Simon Le Bon, Brandi Carlile, and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford for “Jolene.” Watch it below.
Watch the New Trailer for Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill
In a new trailer for Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill, Adrianne Lenker, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Weyes Blood, and more sing the praises of the 1970s outsider folk artist Judee Sill. The film follows the little-known-but-well-loved singer-songwriter through a youth of armed robberies and drug addiction that ultimately led to an all-too-brief music career derailed by an overdose. The film was directed by Andy Brown and Brian Lindstrom and is set to premiere November 13 at the 2022 Doc NYC festival. Check out the trailer below (via Rolling Stone).
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Eurythmics Perform “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”
Eurythmics joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022, and the band celebrated the induction with a performance during the ceremony on Saturday night (November 5). The synth-pop duo—made up of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart played—the songs “Would I Lie to You?,” “Missionary Man,” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” as part of the event, after being inducted by U2 guitarist the Edge. Watch their performance below.
New Sparks-Penned Musical in the Works
A new musical from the minds of Ron and Russell Mael—aka Sparks—is in the works, as Deadline points out. Today, Focus Features announced the development of X Crucior, an original musical epic penned by the Mael brothers, who are also serving as executive producers. Focus Features recently distributed...
Fashion Nugget
In the fall of 1996, as Cake’s offbeat single “The Distance” climbed the charts and became the most-requested song on alternative radio stations nationwide, frontman John McCrea compared his band’s ascent to being at the top of a toboggan run. “There’s an out-of-control feeling,” McCrea told a reporter for his local paper, “but there’s also a typical feeling. Because the toboggan ride is a set course that many people have gone down, you feel like you’re part of this grand rock cliche.” Had you never heard the band Cake, or laid eyes upon its white-bread mouthpiece, you might imagine these words coasting on a curl of cigarette smoke, the speaker obscured by dirty hair and sunglasses. But with his goatee and penchant for casual hats—trucker, bucket—this was not McCrea.
Listen to Shaudy Kash’s “Scream”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Shaudy Kash’s “Scream” isn’t the best song inspired by Wes Craven’s series—that honor goes to Master P and Silkk the Shocker’s wild as hell closing theme to Scream 2—but it’s firmly in the next tier. Released on Halloween, the Detroit smooth-talker raps about graphic sex with a seasonal twist. He’s in her guts like he’s carving a pumpkin, then steals her soul and compares his work in the bedroom to Billy Loomis’ stabbing motion. Yeah, it’s a little gimmicky, but the combination of Shaudy’s unbothered and conversational cadence and Topside’s ghostly groove make it worthwhile. Whoever is on music supervision for the inevitable sixth Scream flick needs to tap in.
Rihanna’s New Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Features Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna’s forthcoming Prime Video special Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, TMZ reports and Pitchfork can confirm. The actor was described by TMZ as “a featured surprise guest,” and he has not been mentioned in press releases for the program. Savage X Fenty...
Jack White Cast in Martin Scorsese’s New Film Killers of the Flower Moon
Jack White is in Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, The Playlist notes and Pitchfork has confirmed. He’s part of an ensemble that includes fellow musicians Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. The news was revealed by music supervisor and Scorsese collaborator Randall Poster on screenwriter Brian Koppelman’s podcast The Moment. Koppelman asked, “Does Jason Isbell play music in it? […] He’s just acting only?”
Tegan and Sara
It’s fitting that for a duo who have counseled and comforted innumerable teen weirdos throughout the years, Tegan and Sara have spent the last decade of their career in a strange state of arrested development. With the release of 2013’s Heartthrob, the twin sisters made a surprising—and, crucially, successful—pivot to bold, sharply-written ’80s-inspired pop, the kind they listened to as kids. That album and its lead single, the cheeky and still-dazzling “Closer,” were some of the pair’s most commercially successful records to date; unsurprisingly, they have been drawing from the same well ever since, to quickly diminishing returns. First came 2016’s Love You to Death, which spawned the brilliant single “Boyfriend,” but otherwise paled in comparison to its predecessor. And then there was 2019’s Hey, I’m Just Like You, a sweet but altogether patchy album of teenage demos redone in the band’s 2010s style.
Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” on SNL: Watch
Steve Lacy was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The Los Angeles vocalist and multi-instrumentalist joined the Amy Schumer-hosted episode to perform his songs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” from his latest album Gemini Rights. Watch it happen below. Lacy is currently...
Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album Her Loss: Listen
Drake and 21 Savage have shared their new album Her Loss. The 16-track release features an appearance from Travis Scott on a song called “Pussy & Millions.” A cut titled “Circo Loco” features a sample and vocal interpolation of Daft Punk’s Discovery hit “One More Time.” Listen to Her Loss below.
Drake, Yo La Tengo, Special Interest, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Robert Beatty Is Your Favorite Artist’s Favorite Album Designer
Robert Beatty is sure that at least one of his works will outlive him. His image of a silver, red-tailed orb dipping into a trippy sea of stripes graces the cover of Tame Impala’s Currents, a 2015 breakthrough for Kevin Parker and the Lexington, Kentucky-based visual artist alike. “People send me memes of that every single day; it’s never gonna stop,” Beatty says. Indeed, creative remixes of the cover abound on the internet, with Beatty’s rippling lines meeting Danny DeVito, Happy Gilmore, the Pope, and Chandler Bing.
