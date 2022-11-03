Yves Tumor’s amorphous, unsettling music often presents as something familiar before completely turning on itself. Across 2018’s Safe in the Hands of Love and 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, lyrics have often fallen second to an enigmatic, all-encompassing mood, as if an alien has adopted a human host and is navigating sensation for the first time. On their latest single “God Is a Circle,” the Turin-based artist takes a more straightforward approach, building on the moody goth rock of their most recent The Asymptotical World EP. Arriving two days after Halloween, the song sounds like a punkier version of “Heads Will Roll,” with campy, horror-movie shrieks, labored breaths, and ominously fuzzed-out synth bass. Yves murmurs about self-detachment—“Sometimes, it feels like there's places in my mind that I can't go/…Wander round I just feel like a ghost in a well”—eventually leading us down the darker, more vulnerable corners of their mind. Guitars squelch, drums pound, and Ecco2K and Lebanon-born artist Thoom contribute backing vocals as Yves accepts the strife of a toxic relationship: “Loving you, it hurts sometimes/But I can’t help it because it makes me feel alive,” they sing, shrouded beneath a brooding, thick fog.

6 DAYS AGO