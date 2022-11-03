Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week
DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth All Souls Night Held for 15th Year
DULUTH, Minn. – A wet evening did not stop people from taking part in the 15th annual Duluth All Souls Night Saturday. The event got underway with a short film and a variety of poems and spoken word pieces at Zeitgeist before transitions across downtown to the Train Depot, where music was played and a Mexican folk art collection were featured.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: The American Red Cross / Veterans Day
DULUTH, Minn. — Dan Williams and Jeff Kazel with the American Red Cross joined FOX21 in-studio to preview upcoming happenings around Veteran’s Day. Here’s a rundown of the work that the Red Cross will be doing within the community:. On Monday, November 7th, the Red Cross is...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral
DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
FOX 21 Online
Mimi Parker Of Low From Duluth Dies From Ovarian Cancer
DULUTH, Minn. — Mimi Parker, one of the founding members of indie rock band Low from Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was a drummer and vocalist for the band. Her husband, the band’s vocalist and guitarist Alan Sparhawk, posted a message acknowledging her death...
FOX 21 Online
Highway 53 Demolition Begins In Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT crews are moving forward with the Highway 53 bridge demo in West Duluth. The portions being focused on begin in the heart of the Lincoln Park Craft District on Superior Street. Then work will continue up the hill all the way up to Piedmont Avenue.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hockey Players Write Appreciation Cards To Veterans
DULUTH, Minn. — The Red Cross is partnering with the men’s and women’s hockey teams at UMD to spread to love to veterans this week. The hockey teams were down at AMSOIL Arena on Monday with the Red Cross, writing thank you cards to our local veterans and active duty military members.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Fall in Latest USCHO Polls
DULUTH, Minn.- After suffering some tough losses over the weekend, both the UMD men’s and women’s hockey teams have dropped a few spots in the latest USCHO polls. After splitting with Colorado College, the Bulldog men are down one to number 20. They return home this weekend to...
FOX 21 Online
Ely Volleyball Improves to 21-0 on the way to a Section 7A Championship
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Ely and Floodwood were the last remaining teams in the Section 7A championship on Saturday in Hermantown. The Timberwolves have been perfect on the season and would remain that way after winning the title in four sets, 3-1. Hannah Penke led the way finishing with 18 kills. The...
FOX 21 Online
UWS Men’s and Women’s Soccer Defend UMAC Titles
SUPERIOR, Minn.- The UWS men’s soccer team has now won six consecutive UMAC titles, after a 3-0 win Saturday over Bethany Lutheran. The women’s soccer team also competed for a title, Saturday. The Yellowjackets found the back of the net on six occasions, shutting out Northwestern 6-0 to earn back to back UMAC titles.
Comments / 0