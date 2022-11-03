Defense to provide backbone for high-scoring Mt. Pleasant in WPIAL girls soccer finals vs. Avonworth

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland PIAA soccer preview capsules: Games on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Latrobe (12-4-2) at Moon (20-0) Winner plays: Winner of Warren (9-9)/Plum (17-2) Saturday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD) Last year’s PIAA finish: Latrobe DNQ; Moon Class 4A champion. Throw-ins: Latrobe will continue its historic season with its first appearance in the state tournament. The Wildcats lost the WPIAL third-place...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Girls soccer talent abounds in area
Girls soccer talent is bubbling over in Westmoreland County, as evidenced by postseason playoff runs, career scoring milestones and Division I commitments. The proof also lies in the All-WPIAL list, which was released last week. Mt. Pleasant, which made the WPIAL Class 2A final for the first time, had five...
Westmoreland County campus clippings: UPG women's soccer wins AMCC title
Scoring on a trio of set pieces, the Pitt-Greensburg women’s soccer team became conference champions for the second time in three years. UPG defeated Penn State Behrend in overtime, 3-2, to claim the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title. The Bobcats (15-3-1, 7-0) receive an automatic bid into the NCAA...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell Recruits capture 8U AYFL Super Bowl title to cap undefeated season
The Lower Burrell Recruits are champions again. For the third time in the past four seasons, the 8U football team captured the Allegheny Youth Football League Super Bowl championship Saturday with a 40-18 victory over West Mifflin at RYFO Field in Natrona Heights. Members of the Lower Burrell Flyers youth...
5 things we learned in 1st round of WPIAL football playoffs
The drive home from Burgettstown to Lawrence County takes about an hour, but the Union football team had a slight detour Friday night. “Our bus driver took a wrong turn, so it added some time,” coach Kim Niedbala said with a laugh, “but it’s all good.”. Winning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moon boys blank Ambridge to end WPIAL title drought, join girls in WPIAL winners’ circle
Moon coach Earl Pannebaker added context to the history his team made Saturday. The Tigers defeating section rival Ambridge, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game at Highmark Stadium ended several streaks. For people scanning the history books, Moon’s victory snapped a 19-year title drought by giving the Tigers their sixth WPIAL championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant, Latrobe girls soccer enter territory very familiar to Greensburg CC: PIAAs
GCC (13-5) won the WPIAL third-place game to get into the state tournament for the 11th time in 12 years. The Centurions have made the state finals two years in a row but have not won a title since 2013. A 7-0 win over Waynesburg took some of the sting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley's Spiker, Hempfield's Graham form strong combo on St. Francis (Pa.) O-line
They grew up playing football for school districts just a few miles apart, but Wylie Spiker and Cole Graham had no connection. The first time they encountered one another was at the Lineman Challenge at Norwin. Spiker’s Ligonier Valley team faced off against Graham and Hempfield in tug-o-war. Graham does...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL
Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Freeport seniors capture 3rd WPIAL volleyball title
Freeport brought home its seventh WPIAL girls volleyball title Saturday. The Yellowjackets lost the first set and won the second, setting up a grueling third set where the score was tied nine times and there were six lead changes before Freeport prevailed. In the fourth set, Freeport was behind by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bump up to 3A can’t stop North Catholic from downing South Fayette for WPIAL volleyball crown
North Catholic won its fourth WPIAL volleyball title in the last five seasons, and Trojans coach Amanda Fetter has the right receipe for success. After North Catholic won the first two sets, Fetter and several players were dancing in front of the bench to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games
Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium. Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record. Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Avery Bain
Loaded with talent, the Burrell girls volleyball team recently wrapped up a successful season. The Bucs ended the regular season with an 11-3 record and earned a playoff victory over Fort Cherry before falling to fifth-seeded Quaker Valley. The team has had big wins over playoff teams such as Deer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Matthews, Mitchell, Stevenson lead WVU over Mount St. Mary's
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Emmitt Matthews scored 15 points in his return to West Virginia, Tre Mitchell added 13 points in his first game in nine months and the Mountaineers opened the season with a 76-58 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night. Erik Stevenson, a South Carolina...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moon wins 2nd straight WPIAL girls soccer crown, ends Mars’ 80-game unbeaten streak
When it came to winning a second consecutive WPIAL championship, Moon coach Bill Pfeiffer knew dropping down a classification wouldn’t make anything automatic for the Tigers. But Moon hasn’t made things look too difficult. The Tigers haven’t allowed a goal since a September win over Butler and won...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo, Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean win PIAA cross country gold
Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo can scratch winning a PIAA cross country title off her bucket list. Quarzo, a three-time WPIAL Class 2A champion, turned in an impressive run Saturday in earning her first state title at Hershey. Quarzo has won multiple PIAA in track and field. Her time was 18...
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe, Ligonier Valley celebrate long-awaited WPIAL playoff victories
As he walked off the practice field one day last week, Latrobe football coach Ron Prady was asked if he thought his team had a chance against higher-seeded Highlands in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. “I do,” he said with a sly smile. “Our kids have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With point guard sidelined, Duquesne men forced to deal with obstacles early on
The year 2022 has proven to be one chock-full of bad luck for Duquesne men’s basketball. Down the stretch of last season, the Dukes lost forwards Austin Rotroff and Tre Williams to season-ending injuries in the span of about a month. That was on top of a preseason injury...
