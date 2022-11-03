Ron DeSantis has been slammed by a former chair of the Republican Party for the “blasphemy” in one of his campaign ads. The advert claims the Florida governor is a “fighter” created by God “on the eighth day”.As images of Mr DeSantis appear onscreen, the ad’s narrator states: “And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a protector. So God made him a fighter.”Mr DeSantis has made increasingly overt appeals to Christian nationalist voters during his midterm re-election campaign, which is widely seen as a stepping stone to a presidential run...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO