Will heat and humidity stick around in Miami? What’s ahead for weekend and Election Day

After days of unseasonably hot weather, South Florida should wake up Friday to “more comfortable air” with lows in the 70s, maybe even the upper-60s far inland, and “highs not quite as high” around 86 or 87 degrees later in the day Friday and Saturday, said CBS Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

There’s little rain chance Friday — just 20% — but rising to 30% by Saturday.

When you turn your clocks back on a breezy Saturday night before bedtime, you’ll wake Sunday morning to similar conditions though the chance for rain increases to 30%.

More rain is in the forecast midweek, with Election Day on Tuesday seeing a 50% rain chance, according to Gonzalez.

Tuesday will also be breezy with gusts up to 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. According to WPLG meteorologist Michael Lowry, a “ big sloppy weather system ” from the tropics could “pinwheel toward Florida’s peninsula” next week.

“We’ll have some time to sort through the details in the days ahead, but right now we’re looking at a gloomy, windy, and possibly wet period beginning around Election Day regardless of development,” Lowry wrote on his Eye on the Tropics blog on Friday.

The service also warns of a high risk for rip currents in Palm Beach County and moderate risk in Miami-Dade and Broward, however. These surf conditions at coastal beaches will continue through the weekend.

Two tropical weather systems could develop. What forecast says on those and hurricanes