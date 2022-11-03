ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Out of This World Christmas Indeed: How to Watch 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

By Jessica Sager
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to bring cheer to a planet (or TV) near you.

Writer and director James Gunn helms the project, which sees your favorite space-bound superheroes getting festive with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and ... Kevin Bacon! Bacon worked with Gunn previously in the superhero-sendup Super. Gunn has boasted that the holiday special is "the greatest thing" he's ever done on film. And you'd better tune in, because Gunn says that the holiday special's story is canon and gives important info and Easter eggs for Guardians of the Galaxy 3!

Find out how to watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the cast of beloved Marvel misfits getting merry and more.

When is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special release date?

Mark your calendars for Black Friday! The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming on Nov. 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving, at 3 a.m. ET.

Who is in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast?

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DR6f_0ixYOg9e00
Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" Marvel Studios/Disney

Chris Pratt stars as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. His character is mourning his romance with his timeline's Gamora, leading him to have a bit of a blue Christmas.

Dave Bautista as Drax

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AekML_0ixYOg9e00
Dave Bautista as Drax in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" Marvel Studios/Disney

Dave Bautista stars as Drax the Destroyer. It's his second to last performance in the role, as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be his final bow.

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbcfJ_0ixYOg9e00
Pom Klementieff as Mantis in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" Marvel Studios/Disney

Pom Klementieff reprises her role of Mantis for the holiday special. She and Drax head to Hollywood to get Star-Lord a special gift for Christmas.

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKbkf_0ixYOg9e00
Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper Marvel Studios/Disney

Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper will once more voice Rocket Raccoon.

Karen Gillan as Nebula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3B0q_0ixYOg9e00
Karen Gillan as Nebula Marvel Studios/Disney

Karen Gillan stars as Nebula in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The blue beauty doesn't quite understand the significance of the holiday season.

Michael Rooker as Yondu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Pnhw_0ixYOg9e00
Michael Rooker as Yondu Marvel Studios/Disney

Though his character passed on in the MCU (...or did he?!), Michael Rooker will be back as Yondu. It's possible Yondu's return may be in flashbacks.

Maria Bakalova as Cosmo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKn4M_0ixYOg9e00
Marvel Studios/Disney

Maria Bakalova of Borat Subsequent Movie Film fame voices Cosmo the Spacedog. In the comics, Cosmo works with the Nova Corps.

Kevin Bacon as himself

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTlZT_0ixYOg9e00
Kevin Bacon in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" Marvel Studios/Disney

Kevin Bacon stars as a fictional version of himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special; Star-Lord idolized him as a kid and previously said that Footloose was the greatest movie of all time.

Vin Diesel as Groot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Xida_0ixYOg9e00
Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" Marvel Studios/Disney

Vin Diesel returns as the voice of Groot, who can infamously only ever say "I am Groot."

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgZ0J_0ixYOg9e00
Sean Gunn as Kraglin in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" Marvel Studios/Disney

James Gunn's brother Sean Gunn reprises his role of Kraglin.

What is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special about?

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Mantis and Drax are on a mission to cheer up Peter Quill/Star-Lord, who is despondent after losing his timeline's Gamora in Avengers: Endgame. After Kraglin reveals it's Christmas on Earth, Drax and Mantis head to Hollywood to get Star-Lord a present to lift his spirits—in the form of Kevin Bacon, who understandably is pretty horrified at the entire thing.

When did The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special film?

The special began filming in February 2022. Production wrapped in late April 2022.

How to watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will stream exclusively on Disney+.

What time does The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special come on?

The special will hit Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET on Nov. 25, 2022.

Is there a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer?

The trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is as endearing and fun as you'd expect. We see a sad Star-Lord sulking over Gamora and Mantis—the ultimate empath—explaining his sadness to the rest of the crew. Kraglin says it's Christmas on Earth, so Mantis and Drax head out on a quest to get him a gift to bring him some Christmas joy ... in the form of a petrified Kevin Bacon. Hilarity ensues!

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus?

Indeed! The special streams exclusively on Disney+. It will not be available on other streaming services domestically.

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Netflix?

Sadly, no! The special streams exclusively on Disney+.

Next, check out the funniest Marvel memes on the Internet.

