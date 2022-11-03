ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NASCAR: Noah Gragson voices his strong opinion on Ty Gibbs

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPb2N_0ixYOfGv00

Ty Gibbs has not been one to make friends in the NASCAR garage and that hit a boiling point when he wrecked his teammate Brandon Jones , who was in a must-win situation, at Martinsville Speedway for the victory.

It has not gone unnoticed by other Championship 4 competitors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series either.

Noah Gragson talks about Ty Gibbs entering Championship Weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0QoE_0ixYOfGv00
Oct 22, 2022; Homestead, Florida, USA; Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson (9) celebrates winning the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Gragson is one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers but has seen some rough points in his past at Road America, specifically. Fortunately, those days could be behind Gragson as he has matured into a different driver.

Gragson spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon and shared some thoughts about Gibbs that might be common around the garage area.

“I’m just voicing my opinion, I don’t like (Ty Gibbs). I’m just speaking what everybody doesn’t want to say, but they feel it. What is there to (like)? I’m excited to race with (Justin Allgaier), I’m excited to race with (Josh Berry), excited with a lot of the other guys. Just over it.”

Noah Gragson on Ty Gibbs ahead of the race at Phoenix Raceway

It is surprising to hear a driver talk about another driver like this when you take a general look at the situation. However, this is not surprising when the details of the situation are revealed.

Gibbs has been one of NASCAR’s most well-known drivers when it comes to issues during the 2022 season. It ranges from hitting Ty Dillon on pit road in the NASCAR Cup Series to dumping Jones last weekend.

The 20-year-old driver has released many apologies but continues to make the mistakes he is trying to fix through his statements. It’s a never-ending loop of apologies to the next issue.

Gragson continued with his thoughts on Gibbs and spoke specifically of this point.

“I’m sick and tired of the ‘I’m sorry and I’m trying to learn’ deal. It’s been two years. (Ty Gibbs) doesn’t care. He lives in fantasy land.”

Noah Gragson on Ty Gibbs’ maturation as a driver.

It is very clear the 24-year-old driver is not pleased with his fellow Xfinity Series competitor over the course of the 2022 season. Plus, this goes into the Cup Series side as well with Dillon at Texas Motor Speedway, as mentioned above.

Gibbs has a lot of work to do to earn the respect of his competitors. It has been a rough journey to this point and while it has come with success, the damage to his image and character is rough to see for such a talented driver.

Related: Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate Brandon Jones for Xfinity win at Martinsville

Ty Gibbs needs to learn from his mistakes in NASCAR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwPVw_0ixYOfGv00
Nov 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs speaks to the media during Championship Media Day at Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It is easy to understand why people, specifically Jones, should be frustrated at Gibbs. The driver of the No. 19 car should be fighting for a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship this weekend but that went down the drain due to his teammate.

Quite frankly, Gibbs has been a very bad example to young and older drivers on how to go about success. There are places and times to make moves such as in Martinsville, but that needs to be learned by him.

No one is going to give up on Gibbs’ maturation as a driver when he is 20 years old but the age excuse certainly does not work anymore. The idea of repeatedly performing reckless actions is not a good one.

Also Read:
Ty Gibbs’ latest actions are a black eye for NASCAR

Gibbs will eventually learn and mature from his issues on the track. It might take time to learn from those mistakes but it should happen if the right people are around him. Will it be a hard process? Based on what we have seen, most likely.

There is enough talent present for Gibbs to win championships one day but that remains in the future. No one will give him an inch at Phoenix Raceway and retaliation should not come as a surprise.

Gibbs will win races but the overall success of his career will be dependent on how he handles himself personally moving forward. Hopefully, his talent will be the topic of conversation in the future and not these mistakes.

More must-reads:

Comments / 11

imretired
5d ago

as long as they keep letting him in the car every week he's not going to change. Gibbs needs to be parked for a little while and forced to think about the consequences of his actions. its evident that he needs a time out and since they're not going to do it he won't respect what he's got. he'll just continue to take it for granted until something seriously bad happens

Reply
12
David Spicer
4d ago

spoiled little rich child because he is nowhere near mature enough do be driving that fast without discipline

Reply
13
Larry Guthrie
5d ago

Noah is a good hard racing clean driver. Ty Gibbs would do well to stay clear of him on and off the track

Reply
13
Related
thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott has telling response to Ross Chastain question

Chase Elliott had a telling response to a question he received Sunday after his disappointing 28th-place finish at Phoenix Raceaway in the final race of the season. The Championship 4 contender was spun out by Ross Chastain on lap 200 of the race. Elliott had to pit to repair the No. 9 Chevrolet, setting him a lap behind his competition.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death

Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world shocked by death of team owner

The NASCAR world was shocked by news Sunday that Coy Gibbs has died. According to a Joe Gibbs Racing tweet, the team’s co-owner died in his sleep overnight. He was 49. In addition to his role as the team’s co-owner with his father, Joe Gibbs, Coy also served as COO and vice chairman.
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs

Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Gibbs wins first NASCAR Xfinity Series title with late pass

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Gibbs felt like he embarrassed himself and, more importantly, his family by wrecking a teammate on the final lap last week. The only way to make up for it would be winning a championship with a clean, aggressive race. Gibbs pulled it off, wiping away some of the tarnish with a shiny new trophy. Gibbs took the lead with 21 laps left and held off rival Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy