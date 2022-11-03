Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location
A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Capital Region
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the area! The famous hot dog on wheels will be at multiple events the week of November 6 throughout the Capital Region.
Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany
The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
Should You Know How Much Money Your Co-Worker Makes In New York State?
Do you know how much money your co-workers are paid? Do you want to?. For many years, discussion about money, particularly regarding how much someone makes, was considered a faux pas. We were raised to feel that talking about how much money you or others make could be considered braggy or rude, making people feel uncomfortable.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
wamc.org
Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district
Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
In NY governor’s race, all eyes on New York City despite Kathy Hochul’s advantage
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York Women "Get Out The Vote" rally at Barnard College. Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton joined Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James as they campaigned at a New York Women GOTV rally with the midterm elections under a week away. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. Whether Kathy Hochul can run up the score in New York City could determine whether she wins statewide. [ more › ]
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Here Is The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
It’s that time of year again and the Rockefeller Christmas tree is en route to New York City. The 2022 tree was unveiled earlier this week and was found in Queensbury, New York. The 82-foot Norway Spruce is 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons. According to the Today...
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest
Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Saratoga County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses.
518 Donuts celebrates new location with grand opening
518 Donuts a local donut shop is celebrating the grand opening of its Troy location on November 12. This is the second location for 518 Donuts.
Schenectady County names Grand Marshal of parade
Schenectady County and Schenectady City have announced this year's Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53 Annual Holiday Parade o November 19. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, Madelyn Thorne, will lead the parade.
Soon You Can Hit Golf Balls in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor!
There will be another place where you can play golf year-round. This time it's near Rivers Casino and Resort at Mohawk Harbor. What is Moving Into This Mohawk Harbor Retail Space?. If you have heard of The Bunker, you know that this is a cool place to eat, have some...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Commissioner Sanghvi: Broken Promises, No Answers
I attended the November 1 Saratoga Springs City Council meeting attempting one more time to get answers to questions about the city's proposed 2023 Comprehensive Budget. Along with the city's charter and its comprehensive plan, the Saratoga Springs Comprehensive Budget is one of our key documents. The budget will determine what services the city will provide its citizens and what its citizens will be required to pay for these services. It will directly impact every household in Saratoga Springs.
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Comments / 0