California State

Jason Statham films a dramatic siege on the London streets with actors dressed in camouflage FBI uniforms as he continues work on The Beekeeper

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Jason Statham was spotted on the streets of London on Thursday as he continued filming for his new movie The Beekeeper.

The actor, 55, was dressed by the wardrobe in a blue and black flannel shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans as he was surrounded by fellow actors playing members of the FBI.

Screen star Jason completed his look by wearing a blue hoodie and a matching baseball cap as he chatted to the officials in the UK capital's Jermyn Street for the scene which will be set in Boston for the flick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7lXR_0ixYOJ3300
Movie star: Jason Statham was spotted on the streets of London on Thursday as he continued filming for his new movie The Beekeeper

Starring Jason and The Hunger James' Josh Hutcherson, the picture depicts a man's quest for vengeance after it is is revealed that he was a former agent of the powerful and covert organisation called Beekeepers.

On Thursday, Jason cut a much more casual figure than the members of the FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States, who were dressed in camouflage gear.

They could be seen speaking into walkie-talkies, with many wearing hard hats and face coverings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HChwO_0ixYOJ3300
Dressed the part: . The actor, 55, was dressed by the wardrobe in a blue and black flannel shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lxkt_0ixYOJ3300
Action man: He was surrounded by fellow actors playing members of the FBI as they all stood together on set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23g6dm_0ixYOJ3300
Casual costume: Screen star Jason completed his look by wearing a blue hoodie and a matching baseball cap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNTj7_0ixYOJ3300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JgsA_0ixYOJ3300
 Telling the tale: The picture depicts a man's quest for vengeance after it is is revealed that he was a former agent of the powerful and covert organisation called Beekeepers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHXXK_0ixYOJ3300
Movie magic: Jason was seen with the cast and the crew in the UK capital's Jermyn Street for the scene which will be set in Boston for the flick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKNxg_0ixYOJ3300
Ready for action: The FBI were seen jumping out of a van with guns as the actors dressed in the costumes filmed on set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSVxX_0ixYOJ3300
Multinational: A police car with 'Boston Police' written on the side was seen parked in the street as a London bus drove past in the distance off the set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJf0X_0ixYOJ3300
Joining in: An extra dressed as a homeless person was seen holding up a crutch as if it was a gun on set

Jason was spotted filming The Beekeeper for the first time at the weekend when he shot a dramatic chase scene in Kent.

Crew members had shut the Kingsferry Bridge between Sheppey and Sittingbourne for 48 hours so they could film shots, including one where a car is seen hurtling towards the Swale River, sending a dummy flying into the air.

Jason's fiancée Rosie recently spoke of her longing to return to her home county of Devon after living in celebrity enclave Malibu, California for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ncnj_0ixYOJ3300
On guard: An actor dressed as an FBI agent was seen holding a gun after stepping out of a van alongside a police car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Atl65_0ixYOJ3300
Realistic: On Thursday, Jason cut a much more casual figure than the members of the FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7cXk_0ixYOJ3300
Crime scene: The FBI were dressed in camouflage gear and could be seen speaking into walkie-talkies, with many wearing hard hats and face coverings.

She and Jason - who share five-year-old son Jack and daughter Isabella, five months, together - sold their Malibu mansion for $18.5 million to move to the Chelsea district of London.

Rosie was born in the Devon city Plymouth before moving to market town Tavistock, also located South West English county, and she admits that part of the world is still her favourite.

In an interview with Great British LIFE, she said: 'I'm a country girl at heart...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Urq8Z_0ixYOJ3300
Dramatic: Jason was spotted filming The Beekeeper for the first time at the weekend when he shot a dramatic chase scene in Kent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7Z0q_0ixYOJ3300
Edge of the seat viewing: Crew members had shut the Kingsferry Bridge between Sheppey and Sittingbourne for 48 hours so they could film shots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opThE_0ixYOJ3300
Remarkable: One scene in Kent saw a car hurtling towards the Swale River, sending a dummy flying into the air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrnIC_0ixYOJ3300
Stateside: While the cast and crew were filming in London, the building in the St James area mimicked a Boston building

'I spend a lot of my time living in LA which is lovely. I spend a lot of time in other major cities too. There might be the glamour and fun to enjoy in a city but the real beauty is in the countryside and especially in my home county where the people are so nice and ready to volunteer smile for no particular reason.

'The country air smells so fresh and I still love to see the sheep, the pigs, the ducks, chickens and, of course, the horses. Whenever I am here and I really don't like to be away for very long, I just find it all so relaxing and lovely. It is home to me.'

Despite being engaged since 2016, Rosie and Jason are in no hurry to rush their wedding preparations.

Welcoming their son, Jack, a year after her beau got down on one knee, Rosie told ET in 2018 that the wedding wasn't a 'huge priority.'

She said: 'We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us; we're so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jb4LS_0ixYOJ3300
Serious matters: Actors dressed in FBI uniform were seen standing alongside each other on the set

