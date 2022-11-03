The Toronto Maple Leafs season has already seen many ebbs and flows. There are many ups and downs during the year in any sport. It can be hard to remember that in both the high and low moments. It is human nature to get caught up in extremes. Followers of the Toronto Maple Leafs are prime examples. Plus, it’s boring to not project potential outcomes. From “Fire everyone!” to “Stanley, here we come!”, being passionate is part of the deal when fans get attached to a team.

1 DAY AGO