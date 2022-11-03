Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
New Jersey Devils Goaltender Out Indefinitely
Another injury occurs and it concerns the New Jersey Devils. After exiting the game midway through the second period against the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood is out indefinitely. After going down awkwardly after making a save in that game, the injury is much worse than anticipated.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 7 Including Edmonton Oilers vs Washington Capitals
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Edmonton Oilers vs Washington Capitals.
lastwordonsports.com
The Vancouver Canucks Russians Are Here
The history of Vancouver Canucks Russians is hardly exemplary. A couple of years ago, we looked at the best ever to play in the West Coast city. After the top three, the pickings were decidedly slim. This season, things have changed. The Brigade of Vancouver Canucks Russians. The Canucks have...
lastwordonsports.com
Analyzing Each NHL Head Coach Hired During the Off-Season: Part Two
The position of an NHL head coach is a very difficult one. Often the coach becomes the scapegoat and is susceptible to the finger-pointing that comes with a team’s poor play or undesirable results. During the 2022 off-season, ten new head coaches were hired. One month into the season has provided a small sample of how each franchise has responded to their new bench boss.
lastwordonsports.com
Already Many Ebbs and Flows to Toronto Maple Leafs Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs season has already seen many ebbs and flows. There are many ups and downs during the year in any sport. It can be hard to remember that in both the high and low moments. It is human nature to get caught up in extremes. Followers of the Toronto Maple Leafs are prime examples. Plus, it’s boring to not project potential outcomes. From “Fire everyone!” to “Stanley, here we come!”, being passionate is part of the deal when fans get attached to a team.
markerzone.com
DON CHERRY GIVES AUSTON MATTHEWS ADVICE AFTER REFUSING TO FIGHT
The story of Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers from the other night is no big secret. Matthews and Flyers forward Travis Konecny started jawing back and forth, and it led to a scrum in which the former refused to participate. Seemingly getting amusement all the while. Retired tough guy...
lastwordonsports.com
New York Rangers Trivia: For The Passionate Fans
The New York Rangers are one of the oldest and longest-lasting professional teams in the history of North American sports. As the team approaches 100 years of existence, it is time to test how well the fans know their Blueshirts. Get ready, because all the MSG Cadillac Trivia questions in the world couldn’t have prepared you for this. Here is some New York Rangers trivia for you and your friends to take part in.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 8 Including Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs.
lastwordonsports.com
Tampa Bay Lightning: Who’s Up, Who’s Down?
The Tampa Bay Lightning went 7-4-1 through their first 12 games. Within those first 12 contests, it was a tale of two halves. In the first six games, the Lightning went 3-3-0. In the last six, they went 4-1-1. Clearly, a big difference. What’s going right? What hasn’t? Who has played well, and who has disappointed?
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumour: Toronto Maple Leafs Could Look To Upgrade In Net
The injury bug is going around. Not only with the skill guys up front, but to the goaltenders. Unfortunate events have seen the New Jersey Devils lose Mackenzie Blackwood with an MCL strain. One other team has felt this much worse. The Toronto Maple Leaf’s goaltenders are both down with injuries. For how long remains to be seen, but it will be something to watch for how they address the position in the future.
lastwordonsports.com
Carolina Hurricanes Winger Off To Best Start This Season
For the last few seasons, the surrounding buzz around the Carolina Hurricanes has been enormous. Ever since the team hired Rod Brind’Amour to be the head coach, they have become elite contenders in the Eastern Conference. Over the last few years, they have formed a core of players destined to hoist the Stanley Cup. Even though they fell short last season, they are off to an excellent start to begin the year. And one player that has stepped up large is Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas.
lastwordonsports.com
Florida Panthers Forward Suspended
The NHL Department Of Player Safety announced that Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended two games for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick. Tkachuk Suspended For High Sticking. The incident occurred during Saturday’s matchup, where Tkachuk took a swipe at Quick’s facemask during a play close to...
lastwordonsports.com
The 2022 Toronto FC MLS Season: What Could They Improve On?
ANALYSIS – The Toronto FC MLS Season did not go as planned. They had trouble getting results and their defence and goalkeeping left a lot to be desired. They also had the worst road record in the MLS Eastern Conference and a below-average home record. It is not all bad though, as the arrival of the Italians does provide TFC with some hope.
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Forward Suspended Two Games
The National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson is suspended for two games. This decision came after Anderson’s major penalty and game misconduct after boarding Vegas Golden Knights defencemen Alex Pietrangelo. Anderson is the second player to be suspended on Sunday after Matthew Tkachuk also got two games.
Comments / 0