KOLO TV Reno
Rural Nevada county won’t hand-count until polls close
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.
Fox5 KVVU
How to track your ballot for the 2022 midterm election in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 midterm election just around the corner, you can track your vote as it is processed by the state. BallotTrax allows you to enter your information and track your ballot after you vote. Here’s what you need to do to track your ballot:...
knpr
How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?
They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
KOLO TV Reno
Where to cast your ballot on Election Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday is Election Day and polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout Nevada. Washoe County will have 66 locations open. They include The Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the Downtown, South Valleys, Sparks, and Incline Village libraries, and the Washoe County Complex. There will also be polling locations at many schools and community centers throughout the county.
Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
2news.com
Report: Median Home Price in Reno-Sparks $540,000 in October
Realtors say home prices are continuing to stabilize in northern Nevada. According to the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, the median price across the region was $540,000 in October. This is unchanged from the same month a year ago. Homes were on the market for an average of 36 days before...
KOLO TV Reno
Program expands mental health and substance abuse services to rural communities in Northern Nevada
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - November is Men’s Mental Health and Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), an organization that advocates for underserved individuals and communities, has branched out to help those that are facing mental health challenges in rural Northern Nevada. Through a state-funded grant, they have opened two Certified...
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
Most candidates stand by GOP donor who promoted outlandish conspiracy theories
Just two Republicans denounced prominent donor Robert Beadles after learning of his past controversial statements. The post Most candidates stand by GOP donor who promoted outlandish conspiracy theories appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
MSNBC
Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box
Nevada Democratic nominee for secretary of state, Cisco Aguilar, discusses his race against election-denying GOP candidate Jim Marchant. Aguilar calls Marchant 'one of the most dangerous candidates in America'.Nov. 7, 2022.
When will it end? Election Day in Nevada just won’t go away
Tomorrow is Election Day, but how long will it take until we know who wins? The maddening wait to see election results will be different from the 2020 election -- potentially, faster.
For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working
In an age where more and more aspects of life are becoming paperless, there’s one paper product that remains as ubiquitous as ever — the election mailer. The post For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Alejandra Falconi excited to launch Northern Nevada’s first local Spanish newscast on Telemundo Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now has partnered with Telemundo to bring local news to our Spanish-speaking neighbors throughout Reno and beyond. Telemundo Reno (KXNV) will offer the only local evening newscast dedicated to the Latino community of Northern Nevada. We are so excited to welcome Alejandra Falconi...
