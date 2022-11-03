ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Rural Nevada county won’t hand-count until polls close

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

How to track your ballot for the 2022 midterm election in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 midterm election just around the corner, you can track your vote as it is processed by the state. BallotTrax allows you to enter your information and track your ballot after you vote. Here’s what you need to do to track your ballot:...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?

They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Where to cast your ballot on Election Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday is Election Day and polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout Nevada. Washoe County will have 66 locations open. They include The Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the Downtown, South Valleys, Sparks, and Incline Village libraries, and the Washoe County Complex. There will also be polling locations at many schools and community centers throughout the county.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes

Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Report: Median Home Price in Reno-Sparks $540,000 in October

Realtors say home prices are continuing to stabilize in northern Nevada. According to the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, the median price across the region was $540,000 in October. This is unchanged from the same month a year ago. Homes were on the market for an average of 36 days before...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tuesday Web Weather

A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy