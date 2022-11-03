ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged in double homicide makes first court appearance

COLUMBIA — A man accused of a double homicide over the weekend made his first appearance in the Boone County Courthouse on Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Cadilac Derrick is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. In court, Derrick appeared virtually from the Boone...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City police arrest man after road rage incident

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department says one man is in custody after responding to a shots fired incident Monday night. Police say the incident happened just before 9:00 PM near US Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard. A 911 caller said someone fired multiple rounds from a vehicle after an apparent road rage incident and continued driving north on the highway.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase

UPDATE: This story was updated to correctly state that the Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the arrest. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase on Oct. 26. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy found Keaveon Harris, 23, urinating on the street in the The post Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
PACIFIC, MO
kjluradio.com

Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store

A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies

CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

JCMO Man faces drug charges

A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy