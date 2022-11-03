Read full article on original website
Columbia man charged in double homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBIA — A man accused of a double homicide over the weekend made his first appearance in the Boone County Courthouse on Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Cadilac Derrick is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. In court, Derrick appeared virtually from the Boone...
Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing
The man who shot two people dead late Saturday in northeast Columbia spared his infant child, according to documents filed in court. The post Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
Osage County man accused of double homicide heads to trial next September
A jury trial is scheduled for an Osage County man accused of a double homicide. Warren Taylor, of Linn, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly murdering Leonard and Pauline Gerloff at their home in Chamois in the summer of 2021.
Jefferson City police arrest second suspect charged in early Sunday morning shooting
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police Tuesday morning arrested a second suspect wanted in connection to a shooting and an assault early Sunday morning. In a press release, JCPD Lt. David Williams said Cortez Burton, Jr. was arrested after a traffic stop just after 9:00 AM. Williams said he...
Jefferson City police arrest man after road rage incident
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department says one man is in custody after responding to a shots fired incident Monday night. Police say the incident happened just before 9:00 PM near US Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard. A 911 caller said someone fired multiple rounds from a vehicle after an apparent road rage incident and continued driving north on the highway.
Mother, son charged after shooting, assault early Sunday morning in Jefferson City
Prosecutors have charged a mother and son after a shooting and an assault early Sunday morning. Someone called the police to the 800 block of Stadium Boulevard at 12:52 a.m. for a fight where there was a handgun. When officers got to the scene, the suspect and victim had both...
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Dispatch logs show Columbia Police responded to 19 shots fired incidents in 38 days
COLUMBIA — Following a double homicide over the weekend, Columbia Police have responded to 19 different calls for shots fired incidents since the start of October, according to dispatch logs, averaging one such incident every two days. Columbia's online 911 dispatch records don't appear to go past November 2021,...
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance
Columbia police have arrested a man accused of making a threat toward a screening of a local movie. The post Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase
UPDATE: This story was updated to correctly state that the Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the arrest. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase on Oct. 26. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy found Keaveon Harris, 23, urinating on the street in the The post Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pam Hupp’s murder trial in Betsy Faria’s death transfers to SW Missouri
Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri.
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JCMO Man faces drug charges
A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
