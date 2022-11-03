Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley to step down Friday

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced Wednesday that his last day as president will be Friday, Nov. 5.

On Monday, the Board of Trustees approved Provost Teresa Woodruff as interim president, while the university searches for the next president.

Stanley previously gave a 90-day notice to the board on Oct. 13. At the time, the reason he gave for stepping down was a lack of confidence in the Board of Trustees after multiple incidents emerged involving the board.

"I have complete confidence that Interim President Woodruff will continue the outstanding work happening across our campus. I will, of course, remain available to Teresa and university leaders in the coming months to support the leadership transition in any way I can," Stanley said in a statement.

