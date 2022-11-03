ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Residents excited with Mighty Dream Forum, SITW return

By Zak Dahlheimer
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em6kh_0ixYNICX00

NORFOLK, Va. — Walking through Norfolk Wednesday night, you’d find good food, good tunes and good vibes.

Many came out to a block party at the Mighty Dream Forum, hosted by award-winning musician and Hampton Roads native, Pharrell Williams.

“I’m just here to set an example for what is possible and what we can do,” Pharrell said.

For Desiree Backus, the forum is informative, empowering, and emotional.

“It’s just nice to see that people actually care about the community, and care about the people who are trying to better the community,” Backus said.

The same goes for Nick and Patrice Morant, who came down from Yorktown for the event.

“We love Pharrell [and] we love what he’s doing with the local businesses,” Nick Morant said. “It’s awesome, and it gives everyone the opportunity to come together, collaborate, socialize.”

Chantel Powell made the trip to Norfolk from Atlanta. She said her business, Play Pits, won thousands of dollars in a pitch competition at the forum.

“I just experienced a huge fire in Atlanta, Georgia, where I lost my warehouse and everything in it,” Powell said. “To be able to gain some capital from this event, and the work that Pharrell is doing, means so much to a small business, like myself.”

During the forum, Pharrell made the bombshell announcement of the return of the festival, Something in the Water, to Virginia Beach on April 28-30, 2023.

“It was for our region, to bring our region together,” Pharrell said.

This week, Dr. Chip Filer, Norfolk’s City Manager, confirmed in a statement to News 3 that the city and Wellness Circle LLC, a group linked to Pharrell, are negotiating deal terms of redeveloping the site of Military Circle Mall.

Dr. Filer said this would include bringing an arena, affordable housing and more to the site.

According to a May 2021 report , the total project investment would be approximately $1.1 billion.

The Morants and others are excited for new opportunities.

“I think it just means that he understands humanity, he understands business, and he’s mastered all of it, so why not come back and master home, and bring something good for us,” Patrice Morant said.

They’re also looking forward to getting their Something in the Water passes later this week.

“It’s a different vibe when it’s at the beach, so I’m so glad he brought it back home.

RELATED: SOMETHING IN THE WATER is returning to Virginia Beach

News 3

Regarding negotiations about the Military Circle Mall site, a spokesperson for the City of Norfolk said the city would be formalizing the terms of the deal.

The spokesperson added that the city would like to move forward quickly once terms are in place and agreeable by all parties.

Beyond the initial agreement being finalized, the spokesperson said what's also next would be other studies, including an economic impact study and traffic analysis.

City officials also said that Military Circle Mall is slated to close on Jan. 31 and will be demolished sometime early next year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
NORFOLK, VA
Essence

Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach families are hoping for answers after their loved ones were found dead last week inside a Mexico City Airbnb. The families of Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence have been in contact with the U.S. embassy, working to get their bodies home and find out exactly what happened to them.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown

According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/suffolk-warns-residents-of-wild-fox-presence-in-downtown/. Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown. According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department,...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy