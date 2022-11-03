Read full article on original website
Drew Blount
4d ago
Updated features in Seattle include, but are not limited to open air latrines and portable fabric condos. The worse you let a City go, the more "potential" it has. It just needs TLC. A fixer-upper.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hundreds attend Tiffany Smiley’s New Mom in Town bus tour in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 6, 2022—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) was greeted by hundreds of residents in three Snohomish County cities—Everett, Marysville, and Monroe—as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. Hundreds also attended her La Conner, Oak Harbor, and Wenatchee events in the area.
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
KEPR
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KXLY
Three men sentenced to decades in prison for distributing fentanyl across U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced three young men to more than a decade in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Washington and several other states. Hunter Bow O’Mealy, 19, and Caleb Ryan Carr, 23, will each spend 20 years in prison. Matthew Gudino-Pena, 21,...
q13fox.com
208 Seattle Twitter employees part of widespread layoffs a week after Elon Musk takeover
SEATTLE - Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the social media platform and its ability to fight disinformation ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The San Francisco-based company told workers by email Thursday that they would learn...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: With 8,000 challenged ballots, don’t have a sloppy signature
We have a lot of experience with vote-by-mail here in Washington, so I apologize if you’ve heard this before, but – this is no time to get sloppy, especially if you’re a procrastinator. I want your vote to count, and if you’re in a rush, you risk...
Nervous buyers watch housing prices slide in Seattle
Though buying a house in the Emerald City remains far from affordable for many, interest rate increases and more listings on the market means a correction is underway, according to a recent RE/MAX national housing report. Driving the news: The Seattle housing market continues to cool with a 120% rise...
q13fox.com
WSDOT, Everett Mayor at odds over homeless encampment work
EVERETT, Wash. - It appears the City of Everett and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are at odds, after the state’s "Right of Way Safety Initiative" began work in Everett. The program clears out homeless encampments on WSDOT property while ensuring the people living in those camps...
q13fox.com
King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton
Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Fire Department changed policy over hoax racism complaint
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) changed a policy over what a complainant now admits was a hoax. Even after Seattle Fire learned the complaint was fake, the department refused to reverse course. In a June 13 memo, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH exclusively reported that Seattle Fire chief Harold...
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
q13fox.com
Tracking November snow: Slick driving conditions for Sequim, Port Townsend
Areas in the North Sound are seeing snowy roadways after a winter-weather system rolled through the region. FOX 13 Seattle's John Hopperstad is live in Sequim with a closer look at the driving conditions, after multiple drivers spun out Monday night.
q13fox.com
Mental evaluation requested for suspect in murder of Seattle father, business owner
SEATTLE - The man suspected of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Seattle father, and business owner is also suspected of several other violent incidents days before the deadly attack. On Monday, 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall appeared in court. He is the suspect in the murder of 32-year-old D'Vonne Pickett Jr.
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
KING-5
Pierce County 2022 election results
TACOMA, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Pierce County. The key races include county positions such as the Pierce County prosecutor, attorney and council districts 1, 5 and 7, as well as federal and state legislative races, including U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 6, 8, and 10, and secretary of state.
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps
Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
