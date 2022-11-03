ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Blount
4d ago

Updated features in Seattle include, but are not limited to open air latrines and portable fabric condos. The worse you let a City go, the more "potential" it has. It just needs TLC. A fixer-upper.

KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
Axios

Nervous buyers watch housing prices slide in Seattle

Though buying a house in the Emerald City remains far from affordable for many, interest rate increases and more listings on the market means a correction is underway, according to a recent RE/MAX national housing report. Driving the news: The Seattle housing market continues to cool with a 120% rise...
q13fox.com

WSDOT, Everett Mayor at odds over homeless encampment work

EVERETT, Wash. - It appears the City of Everett and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are at odds, after the state’s "Right of Way Safety Initiative" began work in Everett. The program clears out homeless encampments on WSDOT property while ensuring the people living in those camps...
q13fox.com

King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton

Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Fire Department changed policy over hoax racism complaint

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) changed a policy over what a complainant now admits was a hoax. Even after Seattle Fire learned the complaint was fake, the department refused to reverse course. In a June 13 memo, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH exclusively reported that Seattle Fire chief Harold...
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington

SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
KING-5

Pierce County 2022 election results

TACOMA, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Pierce County. The key races include county positions such as the Pierce County prosecutor, attorney and council districts 1, 5 and 7, as well as federal and state legislative races, including U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 6, 8, and 10, and secretary of state.
The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps

Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
