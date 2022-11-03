WARSAW — A Warsaw woman will serve four years in prison on two criminal cases. In the first case, Lee Ann Lowrance, 38, Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony. She was also charged with burglary, a level 4 felony, in a second case. Twelve additional criminal charges, as well as a methamphetamine possession case, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

