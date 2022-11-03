Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Undercover Drug Bust
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after dealing drugs to an undercover officer. Jason Lee Finch, 49, 213 Canterbury Lane, Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; two counts of dealing methamphetamine, both level 3 felonies; and possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony.
inkfreenews.com
Suspect In McDonald’s Stabbing At Large
WARSAW — A suspect is at large following a stabbing at a McDonald’s in Warsaw on Monday, Nov. 7. According to a press release from the Warsaw Police Department, officers are searching for John Edward Robinson. He’s a 48-year-old white male. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Man Arrested After Drugs Found In Storage Unit
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man was recently arrested after officers found methamphetamine and marijuana in a storage unit. Jeremy Ray Cole, 42, 10066 N. 400E, Syracuse, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; dealing marijuana in excess of 30 grams and possession of marijuana with a sentence enhancement, both level 6 felonies; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 5900 block of Woodland Lane, Warsaw. A vehicle was stolen. Value of $10,000. 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 6300 block of West CR 100S, Warsaw. A license plate was stolen. Value of $75.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Sentenced For Molesting Two Children
WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve nine years in prison after molesting two children. John Jeremy Sutherlin, 31, Warsaw, was charged with two counts of child molesting, both level 3 felonies. Two additional counts of child molesting were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Sutherlin was sentenced...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Gets Four-Year Sentence In Two Cases
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman will serve four years in prison on two criminal cases. In the first case, Lee Ann Lowrance, 38, Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony. She was also charged with burglary, a level 4 felony, in a second case. Twelve additional criminal charges, as well as a methamphetamine possession case, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
wfft.com
Keystone man facing multiple drug charges
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is facing multiple drug charges after Wells County deputies searched a house at 5805 East 900 South. On Oct. 26, deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant on Kyle William Burch, 31, who they found hiding in a closet. He was taken to the Wells County jail.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Warsaw Woman Taken To Hospital After Vehicle Accident
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was taken to a local hospital after a vehicle accident near American Legion. At 3:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, officers with the Warsaw Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on North Lake Street, near West Fort Wayne Street. According to an accident report...
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
WNDU
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after one person was shot at the Concord Mall on Monday. According to the Elkhart City Police Department, there was a fight, and shots were fired. There was one male victim but he was not on scene when police arrived. It’s believed to...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on CR 500W, 32 feet north of CR 500N, outside of Atwood. Driver: Deante Bland, CR 75E, Warsaw. Vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $25,000. 10:31 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on SR...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
22 WSBT
Update: Non-life-threatening injuries in Concord Mall shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — We have just confirmed a man treated for a gunshot at Goshen Hospital is the victim of today's Concord Mall shooting. Elkhart Police say the incident happened around 2:30 on Monday. Elkhart Police tell WSBT they believe the Concord Mall shooting was an isolated incident.
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested For Dealing A Month After Drug Conviction
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after dealing drugs to undercover officers one month after a conviction for drug possession. Jonathan Charles, 39, 411 W. Perry St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony. Sometime in...
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Jason Todd Whitaker, 36, 109 N. Reed St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, both level 6 felonies; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
inkfreenews.com
Vehicle Flips, Lands In Parking Lot
WARSAW – A collision in Warsaw Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, damaged three vehicles including one that flipped on its top. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the corner of Fort Wayne and Lake streets. An initial collision between a Honda Pilot and a Nissan Rogue caused the...
inkfreenews.com
Two Face Charges After Overdose At Kosciusko County Jail
WARSAW — Two local men face drug charges after an overdose at the Kosciusko County Jail. Nathaniel Phillip Trott, 29, 40 EMS B6 Lane, Leesburg, is charged with dealing a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony. Ronald Lee Bailey, 54, 9329 S. Packerton Road, Claypool, is charged with possession...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Dunham Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
inkfreenews.com
Officer Brings Insights Into The Ins And Outs Of Drugs
WARSAW – Jermaine Galloway helps people understand the biggest types of drugs he’s seen and tools to help in the country’s drug problem. Galloway, “The Tall Cop,” spoke at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center during his “High In Plain Sight: Substance Abuse Prevention Training” event Monday, Nov. 7.
inkfreenews.com
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
Comments / 0