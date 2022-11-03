Read full article on original website
Rawlins officials give status updates on strategic plan-related projects
During a Rawlins City Council work session last week, department heads provided status updates on accomplishments to numerous projects related to the community strategic plan. Primary among them was beautification. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Sehon detailed landscape projects in green spaces. These include 45 fruit trees at the cemetery, some of which produced fruit this year. Other improvements include revamped park entrances, some with self-watering planters. Photos of Bolton Park were shown as examples. Sehon said one of the more difficult projects has been initial work to overhaul the green-space islands along the west entryway to the city. He used before-and-after photos to illustrate the work that has been done.
USFS completes LaVA project in Carbon County
U.S. Forest Service workers have completed their first LaVA project. The Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis Project, or LaVA, is a program developed by the U.S. Forest Service. Working with several federal and local agencies, their 15-year objective is to address large scale tree die-off caused by bark beetles and provide better grazing for big game animals.
Election Day: Absentee ballots due by 7 p.m.
Today is Election Day. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in Wyoming are required to show proof of identification. Any number of valid ID’s are accepted. Absentee ballots are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office by the time the polls close this evening. As of one week ago today, the Carbon County Clerk was still waiting on 330 absentee ballots to be returned to her office.
Saratoga Town Council opts to let new council choose public works director
The Saratoga Town Council will punt the decision about hiring a a new public works director to the incoming governing body in January. Following Jon Winter’s resignation, the Town of Saratoga is operating without a public works director. During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Mayor Creed James asked his fellow councilmembers if they should try to fill Winter’s position or let the next council choose his replacement.
