During a Rawlins City Council work session last week, department heads provided status updates on accomplishments to numerous projects related to the community strategic plan. Primary among them was beautification. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Sehon detailed landscape projects in green spaces. These include 45 fruit trees at the cemetery, some of which produced fruit this year. Other improvements include revamped park entrances, some with self-watering planters. Photos of Bolton Park were shown as examples. Sehon said one of the more difficult projects has been initial work to overhaul the green-space islands along the west entryway to the city. He used before-and-after photos to illustrate the work that has been done.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO