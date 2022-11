First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker and Human Services Director Elaine Daignault have announced that former major league pitcher John Trautwein, from the Will to Live Foundation, is speaking on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:30 pm at Westport Town Hall Auditorium (110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport). Sponsored by Westport Youth Services, the Police Athletic League, and the Teen Awareness Group, the event aims to raise awareness about teen suicide and the challenges our teens face today.

