teslarati.com
Honda outlines EV transformation with new concept vehicle
Honda unveiled its new e:N2 concept in China today, a vehicle that highlights the brand’s electric future. In a comment to Reuters regarding Honda’s reveal, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe stated, “Honda is transforming itself into an electric brand in China with a series of unique and diverse electric mobility products that only Honda can offer.” And nothing exemplifies this radical shift better than the company’s unveiled concept vehicle, the Honda e:N2.
My Mods Actually Made My Can-Am Maverick X3 Max Project Better
Jonathon KleinDid I not ruin my project like so many times before?
teslarati.com
CPCA reveals Tesla China sold 41k Model Y and 30k Model 3 in October
It’s official. As per a recently released report from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla China was able to sell 41,488 Model Y and 30,216 Model 3 in October. With Tesla’s wholesale figures in China reaching 71,704 last month, the electric vehicle maker is poised to post what could very well be a record Q4 2022.
teslarati.com
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
teslarati.com
Tesla to open Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs in Australia
Tesla plans to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles in Australia. Tesla has the largest infrastructure for charging its electric vehicles on Earth. Still, the most significant criticism of the Supercharging network is that it is not yet open to owners of all EVs, so you must be a Tesla owner to use it. Tesla reserves its charging infrastructure for its vehicles, which helped the company gain most of the world’s EV market share in the push for electrification. Tesla has over 35,000 Superchargers globally.
teslarati.com
Tesla starts construction of 2nd New Mexico store in American Indian land
Recent reports have indicated that Tesla is working with American Indian organizations to bypass a ban on direct-to-consumer automobile sales in New Mexico. In this light, Tesla has started the construction of its second store on Santa Ana Pueblo land. The facility is expected to open in May 2023. The...
teslarati.com
Amazon leans on Rivian to deliver packages in 100 U.S. cities for the Holidays
Since Amazon and Rivian announced a partnership for sustainable e-commerce and 100,000 all-electric delivery vans in 2019, the conglomeration has flourished into a successful and groundbreaking package delivery program. The 2022 Holiday season will be Rivian and Amazon’s first delivering packages in the EVs, and the e-commerce giant is depending on the sustainable transportation startup to deliver gifts in 100 U.S. cities this year.
teslarati.com
BMW launches a new flagship luxury EV
BMW has launched its new BMW i7 electric luxury sedan. The BMW 7 series has always been the pinnacle luxury offering from the Bavarian brand. Now that the electric vehicle age is upon us, the new BMW i7 will carry that legacy. It plans to do so following the usual 7 series formula; exciting performance, extreme comfort and build quality, and a healthy dose of technology.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi looks like a beast on the freeway as delivery date nears
It’s only a few weeks before the Tesla Semi’s first customer deliveries. With this in mind, the electric vehicle maker seems determined to test its Class 8 all-electric truck as much as possible before it hands over the first batch of the vehicles to its customers. Over the...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk keeps his jet’s flight tracker live on Twitter despite security risk
Elon Musk may be in hot water over his recent decision to suspend several verified users after they impersonated him on Twitter, but the Tesla CEO still maintains that he is a free speech advocate. Musk highlighted this by stating that he would not be banning a Twitter account that tracks his private jet, even if the account gives him a “direct personal risk.”
