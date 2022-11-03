ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

E! News

Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Alleged Francia Raísa Snub

Watch: Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment Over Alleged Francia Raisa Snub. Selena Gomez has made a rare comment about the chatter surrounding her friendship with Francia Raísa. To backtrack a bit: In an interview with Rolling Stone published Nov. 3, the Selena + Chef star opened up about her friendships within the music industry, sharing that she considers Taylor Swift to be her "only friend" in that realm. After the quote was shared in an E! News Instagram post over the weekend, Francia—who has been friends with Selena for over a decade—allegedly wrote that the quote was "interesting" in a since-deleted comment.
E! News

Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and More Stars Share They've Voted in the 2022 Midterm Elections

Hollywood is getting its vote on. The 2022 midterms election is here and stars are checking off their ballots. Whether it's in-person at a local polling station or at home on an absentee ballot, celebs like Selena Gomez, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington and Julianne Moore are proudly exercising their democratic right by voting. In fact, some people were so excited to earn their "I Voted" sticker that they casted their ballot through the early voting process before Election Day on Nov. 8.
E! News

Why Selena Gomez Is Still Hopeful for Love Despite Heartbreak

Watch: Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment Over Alleged Francia Raisa Snub. The heart wants what it wants—and that's something Selena Gomez will always embrace. "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love," the 30-year-old explained during a Nov. 7 appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself—an armor if you will—and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53,...
E! News

JoJo Siwa Shares Why She's Not "Hiding" Her Relationship With Avery Cyrus

Watch: JoJo Siwa on Why She's "Not Hiding" Her Relationship. JoJo Siwa is all about being her most authentic self. During an exclusive interview with E! News to talk about her partnership with Ocean Spray, the TikToker reflected on documenting her relationship with Avery Cyrus on the app, explaining why it's important for her to be as honest with her followers as possible. "It is truly crazy and I think that's why I like to be super open," the 19-year-old told E! News. "I like to just share my journey. Like with Avery right now. Clearly everybody can see that we're not hiding much, we're happy and we want the world to see that."
E! News

Why Ryan Reynolds Is “Kind of Hoping” Baby No. 4 Is a Girl

Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. He's the ultimate Girl Dad. Ryan Reynolds is already outnumbered in his household with pregnant wife Blake Lively and daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. So, when it comes to the sex of his and the Gossip Girl alum's fourth child, he's more than happy to continue the trend. "I know girls," he said in an interview on the Today show on Nov. 7. "So I'm kind of hoping for that."
E! News

Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors

Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. After sparking romance rumors with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Cher seemingly addressed the unexpected relationship on social media. Late on Nov. 5, she posted a photo of the music producer, captioning it, "Alexander" and including a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner...
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
E! News

Rachael Leigh Cook Calls Out She's All That's "Disrespectful" and Body-Shaming Comments

Watch: Top 9 Teen Movies Based on Classic Literature. Looking back, Rachael Leigh Cook realizes that some elements of her 1999 hit movie weren't exactly all that. The actress revealed that she and her daughter Charlotte, 9, recently watched She's All That for the first time together. But it wasn't until Rachael pressed play on the romantic comedy, in which she starred alongside Freddie Prinze Jr., that she realized some of the commentary may not have aged well.
E! News

Kim Kardashian Proves Less Is More With Sexy Latex Dress at the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Watch: Kim Kardashian Almost SKIPPED Met Gala Over Dress Drama. All eyes are on Kim Kardashian. Why, you ask? The Kardashians star graced the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a swoon-worthy look. The SKIMS founder, who will receive the first-ever Innovator Awards for her highly-successful shapewear line, dressed to the nines for the Nov. 7 event in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on "Many" Memories With Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Memories with Ex Aaron Carter. Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. Two days after the "I Want Candy" singer died Nov. 5 at age 34, the Mean Girls actress broke her silence surrounding his untimely death, reflecting on the memories they shared when they dated in the early 2000s.
E! News

As If We Could Ever Get Over Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash's Clueless Reunion

Watch: 'As If' We Could Ever Get Over This Clueless Reunion. Alicia Silverstone is still rollin' with her homie Stacey Dash. The Clueless stars recently reunited for a totally phat TikTok video, which served up all the nostalgic feels. In the clip, shared by Stacey on Nov. 6, the actresses recreated an iconic moment from their beloved '90s teen comedy during an appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
E! News

E! News

