Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Alleged Francia Raísa Snub
Watch: Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment Over Alleged Francia Raisa Snub. Selena Gomez has made a rare comment about the chatter surrounding her friendship with Francia Raísa. To backtrack a bit: In an interview with Rolling Stone published Nov. 3, the Selena + Chef star opened up about her friendships within the music industry, sharing that she considers Taylor Swift to be her "only friend" in that realm. After the quote was shared in an E! News Instagram post over the weekend, Francia—who has been friends with Selena for over a decade—allegedly wrote that the quote was "interesting" in a since-deleted comment.
Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and More Stars Share They've Voted in the 2022 Midterm Elections
Hollywood is getting its vote on. The 2022 midterms election is here and stars are checking off their ballots. Whether it's in-person at a local polling station or at home on an absentee ballot, celebs like Selena Gomez, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington and Julianne Moore are proudly exercising their democratic right by voting. In fact, some people were so excited to earn their "I Voted" sticker that they casted their ballot through the early voting process before Election Day on Nov. 8.
Why Selena Gomez Is Still Hopeful for Love Despite Heartbreak
Watch: Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment Over Alleged Francia Raisa Snub. The heart wants what it wants—and that's something Selena Gomez will always embrace. "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love," the 30-year-old explained during a Nov. 7 appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself—an armor if you will—and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53,...
Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Aaron Carter, Father of Their Son Prince
Melanie Martin is still processing the death of Aaron Carter. The model, who shares 11-month-old son Prince with the late musician, shared her thoughts on the tragedy just hours after the news broke of Aaron's passing. "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Melanie said in...
JoJo Siwa Shares Why She's Not "Hiding" Her Relationship With Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa on Why She's "Not Hiding" Her Relationship. JoJo Siwa is all about being her most authentic self. During an exclusive interview with E! News to talk about her partnership with Ocean Spray, the TikToker reflected on documenting her relationship with Avery Cyrus on the app, explaining why it's important for her to be as honest with her followers as possible. "It is truly crazy and I think that's why I like to be super open," the 19-year-old told E! News. "I like to just share my journey. Like with Avery right now. Clearly everybody can see that we're not hiding much, we're happy and we want the world to see that."
Why Ryan Reynolds Is “Kind of Hoping” Baby No. 4 Is a Girl
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. He's the ultimate Girl Dad. Ryan Reynolds is already outnumbered in his household with pregnant wife Blake Lively and daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. So, when it comes to the sex of his and the Gossip Girl alum's fourth child, he's more than happy to continue the trend. "I know girls," he said in an interview on the Today show on Nov. 7. "So I'm kind of hoping for that."
North West, Kim Kardashian and Other Family Members Transform into Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
You're all doing amazing, sweeties. On Nov. 4, the Kardashian-Jenner family members and their friends gathered to celebrate Kris Jenner's 67th birthday at a group dinner and many of them paid tribute to the momager by dressed up as her, sporting wigs resembling her signature pixie cut hairstyle. Kim Kardashian...
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors
Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. After sparking romance rumors with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Cher seemingly addressed the unexpected relationship on social media. Late on Nov. 5, she posted a photo of the music producer, captioning it, "Alexander" and including a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner...
Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage at London Concert
Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. Nick Carter is still reeling from the death of his brother Aaron Carter. During the Backstreet Boys' Nov. 6 concert at the O2 Arena in London, the singer was visually emotional as he and his bandmates paid tribute to the late musician onstage.
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter. The "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34. In a press release to E! News,...
Rachael Leigh Cook Calls Out She's All That's "Disrespectful" and Body-Shaming Comments
Watch: Top 9 Teen Movies Based on Classic Literature. Looking back, Rachael Leigh Cook realizes that some elements of her 1999 hit movie weren't exactly all that. The actress revealed that she and her daughter Charlotte, 9, recently watched She's All That for the first time together. But it wasn't until Rachael pressed play on the romantic comedy, in which she starred alongside Freddie Prinze Jr., that she realized some of the commentary may not have aged well.
Melanie Martin Says She’s Staying "Strong" For Her and Aaron Carter’s 11-Month-Old Son Prince
Watch: Aaron Carter's Fiancee Posts Emotional Video After His Death. Melanie Martin is focusing on motherhood after the loss of fiancé Aaron Carter. Two days after Aaron's death at age 34, his fiancée Melanie reflected on her future with their 11-month-old son Prince. "I only wish I had...
Kim Kardashian Proves Less Is More With Sexy Latex Dress at the CFDA Awards Red Carpet
Watch: Kim Kardashian Almost SKIPPED Met Gala Over Dress Drama. All eyes are on Kim Kardashian. Why, you ask? The Kardashians star graced the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a swoon-worthy look. The SKIMS founder, who will receive the first-ever Innovator Awards for her highly-successful shapewear line, dressed to the nines for the Nov. 7 event in New York City.
Lindsay Lohan Reflects on "Many" Memories With Ex Aaron Carter After His Death
Watch: Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Memories with Ex Aaron Carter. Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. Two days after the "I Want Candy" singer died Nov. 5 at age 34, the Mean Girls actress broke her silence surrounding his untimely death, reflecting on the memories they shared when they dated in the early 2000s.
Robert Downey Jr. Steps Out With His New Look After His Kids Shave His Head
Just before Halloween, the actor shared an Instagram video of his and wife Susan Downey's kids Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, shaving his head upon his request for his upcoming role in the HBO limited series The Sympathizer. And this weekend, RBJ stepped out to showcase his new look upon the masses.
As If We Could Ever Get Over Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash's Clueless Reunion
Watch: 'As If' We Could Ever Get Over This Clueless Reunion. Alicia Silverstone is still rollin' with her homie Stacey Dash. The Clueless stars recently reunited for a totally phat TikTok video, which served up all the nostalgic feels. In the clip, shared by Stacey on Nov. 6, the actresses recreated an iconic moment from their beloved '90s teen comedy during an appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con.
Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards
No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. For the big night, Kylie...
Rihanna Shares Her New and "Weird" Habit Since Welcoming Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans. Rihanna admittedly needs more than fourfiveseconds to get back into the swing of things after welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky. The singer, who gave birth to her first child in May, exclusively spoke with E!...
E! News
221K+
Followers
54K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0