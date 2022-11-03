Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
wsvaonline.com
Preliminary hearing set in Shenandoah County abduction case
A date has been set for a preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction last month in Shenandoah County. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, will have a preliminary hearing on December 9th in General District Court. Among the...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Nov. 6, Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tinkling Spring Rd. about a quarter-mile north of Route 649. According to police, a 1991 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Route 608 when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
wsvaonline.com
Edinburg man sought for break-in
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in an area break-in. Tommy Watson, of Edinburg, is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing on church property. Watson is a middle-aged white male with a prominent tattoo beside his right eye.
theriver953.com
SCSO investigate thefts at 2 county truck stops
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the investigation of thefts from two Toms Brooks Trucks Stops. Several individuals reportedly stole from the gambling machines at both the Love’s and Pilot Truck Stops on Mount Olive Road. The individuals were all wearing COVID protection like masks and appear...
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg
Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
Suspected 'Shopping Cart Killer' to get mental health evaluation
A judge has granted a motion for a mental health evaluation for a man police have dubbed the “shopping cart killer” after he was charged in two slayings and authorities linked him to several others.
staffordsheriff.com
Hillock Hampers Drunk Driver
A Locust Grove man’s weekend plans went “downhill” after his drunk driving arrest in North Stafford yesterday. On November 5th at 5:52 p.m. Deputy E.E. West responded to a single vehicle stuck off the roadway in the area of Landmark Drive and Snow Drive. She arrived to find a grey Mercury Marquis over the hill and far away from the street.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities address a lookalike weapon at school
Page County Sheriff’s Office announced a reminder to parents to have a talk with their children and encourage them to report any suspicious activity. That came after school administrators were alerted to a student at Page County High School being in possession of a lookalike weapon on Nov. 4.
Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in Woodbridge with a knife.
wsvaonline.com
Bond hearing delayed for Staunton man
The Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy will remain in custody, at least for the weekend. A bond hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was continued until Monday afternoon, according to online records. Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to...
theriver953.com
Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools
The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
WHSV
Lane closures and speed limits for VDOT work zone in Harrisonburg
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that lane closures begin Nov. 9, on East Market Street in Harrisonburg as part of a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. According to a...
Police: Armed suspect who robbed 7-Eleven in Manassas on the run
Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who -- according to police -- was armed when they robbed a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
cbs19news
Seeking information on larceny suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who took a sign from a building. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. A suspect was seen on a...
theriver953.com
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Lane closures start Wednesday on bridge project on Route 33
Lane closures begin Wednesday on Route 33 in Harrisonburg as part a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. Left- or right-lane closures will be in place on East Market Street as needed on weekdays from 9 a.m....
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
Comments / 5