A Locust Grove man’s weekend plans went “downhill” after his drunk driving arrest in North Stafford yesterday. On November 5th at 5:52 p.m. Deputy E.E. West responded to a single vehicle stuck off the roadway in the area of Landmark Drive and Snow Drive. She arrived to find a grey Mercury Marquis over the hill and far away from the street.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO