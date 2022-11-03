Read full article on original website
Temple News
Owls blow 15 point lead in loss to Seahawks
Temple Men’s Basketball (0-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) lost to Wagner College (1-0, 0-0 Northeast Conference) 76-73 on Monday night at The Liacouras Center. Temple struggled to knock down open shots early, and failed to put the game away late despite multiple strong scoring opportunities down the stretch. “It’s...
Temple News
Owls fall to Tigers in season opener
In their first game under new head coach Diane Richardson, Temple had three players foul out to go along with a trend of sloppy basketball for the Owls on Monday. Temple’s “equal opportunity offense” lacked true scoring threats to combat Princeton’s well-rounded attack. Temple Women’s Basketball...
Temple News
Owls fall to Shockers for second loss of the weekend
Temple University Volleyball (9-16, 3-11 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in a four-set match against Wichita State University (13-11, 8-5 The American) on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. The loss comes after the Owls fell to the University of Tulsa (11-14, 4-9 AAC) on Nov. 4. KEY PLAYS. The...
Temple News
Students, take advantage of free basketball tickets
Temple Men’s Basketball currently has the fifth most wins of any basketball program in the country, ranking behind national powerhouses like Duke University, the University of Kentucky, the University of Kansas and the University of North Carolina. At all of these schools, students are not offered free student section tickets and are required to pay to enter basketball games.
Temple News
Owls run all over Bulls in win
Questions surrounding Temple Football’s running back position depth chart were answered by redshirt sophomore Edward Saydee play in the Owls’ game against the Bulls. Saydee had 334 all-purpose yards on the day, the fourth-most by a Temple player in a game all-time. “There was a lot of space...
Temple News
Rocking out at Battle of Xi Bands
Just one short subway ride away from Temple University’s Main Campus, panhellenic sorority Alpha Xi Delta, hosted its first Battle of Xi Bands at Warehouse on Watts, located at North Watts and Cambridge Streets Saturday night. Under the neon lights at W.O.W., sisters of AXID, concertgoers and community members...
Temple News
Students, remain civically engaged year-round
Young people have a massive role to play in the decisions that shape the country. Encouraging young voters to be civically engaged can increase voter turnout in upcoming elections. Although Election Day is incredibly important for civic engagement and making a contribution to local and national politics, it’s important year-round...
Temple News
Poll: Temple students are voting blue this election season
The majority of Temple students plan to vote for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. Eighty-nine percent of Temple students are planning to vote for Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) for Pennsylvania’s governor, while 10 percent plan to vote for State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) and 1 percent for Christina Diguilo (Green).
Temple News
Here’s what will happen if TUGSA strikes
The Temple University Graduates Students’ Association has been holding a strike authorization vote since Oct. 27. If a majority of people vote in favor by the end of this week, union leadership will call a strike. A strike would mean all TA’s and RA’s would stop holding classes, grading...
Temple News
Kerry Washington joins local politicians at Temple’s campus ahead of midterms
Amid a series of recent get-out-the-vote events on and near Main Campus, actor and activist Kerry Washington joined local politicians at Founders Garden on Sunday to urge attendees to vote for Democrats during Tuesday’s midterm election. “This is a moment where you let people around you know that they...
Temple News
City releases list of ballots with errors
The Philadelphia City Commissioners’ office has released a list from the Philadelphia Board of Elections detailing individuals whose mail-in ballots contain errors. Some of the mistakes include missing a secrecy envelope, signature or date on the declaration envelope or having a potentially incorrect date on the declaration envelope. Philadelphians...
Temple News
Where Oz and Fetterman’s stand on public safety
As of Nov. 7, 2022, there have been more than 2,000 gunshot victims in Philadelphia, roughly 420 of whom were killed, according to the Philadelphia Office of the Controller’s gun violence dashboard. Gun control and public safety are key issues to the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Both Pennsylvania...
Temple News
Vote in today’s election
Today, Philadelphians will head to the polls to vote for Pennsylvania’s governor and the open United States Senate seat, among other elections that will determine the future of the state and country. The governor and Senate candidates have significantly different political approaches to critical issues like abortion rights, public...
Temple News
What you need to know about the 2nd U.S. Congressional District race
On and before Election Day, Philadelphians will cast their ballots for who will represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which includes Temple’s Main Campus. Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) is running against Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and consultant in Philadelphia. The 2nd...
