How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Tyreek Hill: ‘I Didn't Know Justin Fields Was That Fast'

Tyreek Hill: 'I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields turned heads on Sunday. He ran for an NFL quarterback record 178 rushing yards, breaking Michael Vick's previous record of 173 rushing yards in a game. He also accounted for three...
Did the Refs Miss a Pass Interference Call on Chase Claypool?

Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete.
CHICAGO, IL
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers Week 10: TV Channel, Start Time, Odds

SEATTLE, WA
Bears' Eddie Jackson Calls for Ref Accontability After PI Flag

Eddie Jackson calls for ref accountability after PI call originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears defense needed a stop, and they needed it badly. They’d struggled all day, but the offense played great to keep the team in the ball game. On a 2nd-and-10 play from the Dolphins 18-yard line, Jaylen Waddle streaked down the field. The Bears were playing their landmark Cover 2 defense, and Eddie Jackson picked him up. Tua Tagovailoa heaved a jump ball and both Jackson and Waddle made plays on the ball. The ball was thrown high and bounced off Waddle’s hands, incomplete. The Bears defense was primed to finally get a stop to set up their offense with good field position. But then they weren’t.
CHICAGO, IL
Podcast: Would Blackhawks Have Been a Playoff Team Last Season Under Luke Richardson?

Would Hawks have been a playoff team last year under Richardson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How would last season's roster have done with Luke Richardson as the head coach? What kind of culture is Richardson building and how will it help the rebuild? What's the record for most goalies used in a single season? Should we not be that worried about the Blackhawks' hot start to the season? The guys answer that and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Chiefs-Chargers Flexed Into Week 11 Sunday Night Football

Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
