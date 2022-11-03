Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Chainsaw Man Episode 5 Promo Released: Watch
Chainsaw Man roared to life a few weeks ago and now? Well, it is safe to say the anime has taken over the airways as expected. The hit manga promised its on-screen adaptation would be wild, and Chainsaw Man has lived up to that word so far. And now, it looks like Chainsaw Man episode five is hyping fans with its first promo.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Adapts the Story's Goriest Scene Yet
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode, and this week put our Soul Reapers in a rough spot. Ywach and his troops have invaded the Soul Society as we all know, and they are taking no prisoners. A number of heroes have been maimed if not killed. And this week, the anime got around to adapting one of the manga's goriest scenes period.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Kenner Boba Fett and Arc Commander Colt Figures Unveiled
The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy campaign is now in its fourth week, and the highlights of the latest merch drops include this ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi statue from Kotobukiya, Hasbro's Vintage Collection Arc Commander Colt figure from The Clone Wars animated series (20th anniversary), and a new Vintage Collection Boba Fett which features the original Kenner deco from 1979 on a figure inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. The 3.75-inch Boba Fett figure comes with a blaster accessory while Arc Commander Colt includes several weapons and a helmet.
‘House of the Dragon’ cast category submissions for awards shows: Who’s lead? Who’s supporting? [EXCLUSIVE]
One of the big question marks heading into this winter awards season was where the various cast members of HBO’s ratings juggernaut “House of the Dragon” would eventually fall in terms of lead vs. supporting. While the cast category submissions don’t really matter for the SAG Awards (remember, that guild combines leads and supportings on the television side), they are of utmost importance for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, plus next year’s Emmys. Gold Derby has learned exclusively that HBO has submitted one lead actor for contention, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, as well as one lead actress,...
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review: Phase 4's Emotional and Uplifting Conclusion
"Soon we'll reach the shining river, Soon our pilgrimage will cease, Soon our happy hearts will quiver, With the melody of peace." – Robert Lowry/Ronald Pedley, 1864, "Shall We Gather at the River?" Grief is both formless and rigidly defined in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Water is everywhere in...
Fargo Season 5 Adds Fan-Favorite Kids in the Hall Star
Fargo is coming back for a fifth season on FX, and once again the acclaimed series is boasting an absolutely loaded cast. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be leading the way for Fargo Season 5, which is the first installment to be set in the present day. This week, another notable name joined the show's ranks, in the form of a beloved comedian from The Kids in the Hall.
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Saving Legends of Tomorrow and Releasing the Ayer Cut
It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the struggling DC Films. Of course, Gunn has already helmed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, so fans are excited to see what he will do for the company now that he has an even bigger role. Gunn is pretty active on Twitter, so it's no surprise that DC fans are also hitting him up with requests and suggestions about the direction of DC. The director addressed some of the ideas on the site, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
Dying Light 2 Releases New Update With Patch Notes
Dying Light 2 has released a new update complete with patch notes. Most notably the update -- which is live as of today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- prepares the game for the Bloody Ties DLC that releases later this week on November 10. In addition, it also adds a fan-favorite feature from the first Dying Light game. And of course, it comes with a laundry list of game improvements and fixes.
AEW's MJF Joins Upcoming Zac Efron Film, The Iron Claw
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is heading to Hollywood. According to Deadline, the 26-year-old AEW wrestler is joining the cast of A24's The Iron Claw, an upcoming biopic about the Von Erich family. MJF joins an already impressive ensemble that boasts the talents of Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James. This will be Friedman's feature film debut, as his most prominent on-screen appearances up until now have come on All Elite Wrestling's weekly televised show, AEW Dynamite. As of this writing, MJF is the only active wrestler involved in The Iron Claw.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Renewed for Two More Seasons by Netflix
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has renewed Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. Monster was the controversial look at the life, crimes, and effects of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who has been portrayed in the series by American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, with the series being created by AHS creator, Ryan Murphy. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story broke all kinds of new records for Netflix, and has been a major pop-culture fixation – in both good and bad ways.
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
The Santa Clauses: Cast, Date, and Everything to Know
Santa Claus is comin' to Disney+. Tim Allen's Santa returns in The Santa Clauses, the ho-ho-hotly anticipated original limited series streaming this holiday season. Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin (Allen) first put on the suit to become the jolly big guy in 1994's The Santa Clause — returning to town in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and seeking his Santa replacement. "For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Scott/Santa says in the trailer before beginning a life south of the North Pole.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update, DLC Get Release Dates
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is getting another update soon, and just after that, the game will also get its next DLC pack. The update itself will of course be free and will release on November 9th while the paid DLC will be out the day after on November 10th with a couple of new heroes included in it. Alongside these playable characters will come some additional content like quests, costumes, and more.
The Last of Us Actor Says the HBO Series Has One of the Best Hours of TV Ever
HBO's The Last of Us is based on one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time, but it remains to be seen whether the show can reach the same heights. In a new interview with Collider, actor Murray Bartlett was asked about his role in the series. Bartlett is set to play Frank in the show, and while he admitted to Collider that he isn't very familiar with the source material, he has been impressed with the adaptation. In fact, Bartlett revealed that the script for one particular episode is "one of the best hours of television" that he's ever read!
