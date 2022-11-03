ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Township, MI

Harbor Humane Society staff overworked with too many pets

By Susan Shaw
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTv0G_0ixYKeFM00

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Times are busy and staff is overworked these days in many animal shelters across the United States and Harbor Humane Society is no different.

It has translated into the perfect storm for stray animals and those that care for them.

Workers say 2022 is one of the most challenging years they’ve had in recent memory, which is why they’ve started a donation drive on their Facebook page .

Just at Harbor Humane Society shelter alone, 23 cats recently came in on one day, adding to the 207 cats and 45 dogs already on site. Not to mention about 200 other dogs and cats that are in foster care. The conditions surrounding the economy and pandemic, among other factors, has staff asking for more help.

Adopt Helena, Haribo or Leek from the Harbor Humane Society

“So it is a nationwide trend. Adoptions are down overall and intakes are up. We’re feeling the effects of Covid,” said Allison Deters from Harbor Humane Society.

Deters said that during the pandemic, there was a time where pet surgeries were not being done or were very limited. That caused less spaying and neutering, which has led to “unwanted litters.”

“And then I think there’s some economic impacts too, where maybe this isn’t the time that someone wants to invest in, you know, a new pet when gas is really expensive and that’s where their money’s going,” Deters added.

If you’d like to help out and donate some money, Harbor Humane Society suggests visiting their website . If you can’t donate money, then supplies or your time would really help the animals and staff as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Black Rock Bar & Grill in Michigan Serving Free Veterans Day Dinners

Black Rock Bar & Grill wants to treat veterans across Michigan like rock stars this Veterans Day with a special offer just for them. Michigan and Toledo Black Rock Bar & Grills will offer all veterans a free dinner this Friday, November 11. Veterans can enjoy a signature steak dinner along with two sides. Black Rock will offer special dinners from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday as a way of saying "thank you".
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
MICHIGAN STATE
People

French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes

BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MLive

Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
MICHIGAN STATE
justpene50

Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies

On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
PROSPER, TX
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy