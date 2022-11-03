ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Weekend Events: Fell’s Point Fun Festival, Pumpkin Smash, Taco and Craft Beer Festivals, and more.

By Marcus Dieterle
 5 days ago
chestertownspy.org

Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent

Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Travel Maven

This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?

Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
FREDERICK, MD
baltimorepositive.com

The Schock of a Dundalk homecoming for a rock and roll queen

The Go-Go’s legendary drummer came home to visit with Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at The Tasting Room above The Fountain at Drug City in Dundalk. As serendipity would have it, John Allen of Stone Horses made his way home, too, and took a Schocking tour of East Baltimore and Highlandtown music, cymbals and two rock stars who have seen the world.
DUNDALK, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: November 8-14

This Week: Hotel Indigo hosts QRCKY’s opening reception, Essential Tremors + Matmos, Myrtis Bedolla curated exhibition opening at Banneker-Douglass Museum, Transformer’s 20th Anniversary Gala, Baker Artist Awards Celebration at the BMA, Nights on the Fringe at the Peale, Creativity Center grand opening, Tim Doud exhibition opens at HEMPHILL, and Gina Pierleoni and Schroeder Cherry speak at Stevenson University — PLUS Poetry Out Loud call for entry and more featured opportunities.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Brews & Barrels (Kentlands) to Open Second Location (Owings Mills)

Brews & Barrels opened its first location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood in February 2020. Just over two and a half years later, a second Brews & Barrels is set to open at 9433 Common Brook Rd at Owings Mills New Town. It will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Artful Gourmet Bistro. Signage has been erected, but a specific opening date is not currently available.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County breaks ground for new Ripken field in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County broke ground Monday on what will become the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation's latest Youth Development Park in Essex. As part of the planned $2.3 million upgrade, the grass field at The Fields at Renaissance Park will become a synthetic turf field, and there are plans to install an energy-efficient LED field lighting system, permanent seating stands, a scoreboard and expanded sidewalk connections.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, with a different location and producers

After three years without one, Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, in a different location and with different producers than before. Missing the annual book festivals put on by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), and eager to promote the book stores in their district, the leaders of a community revitalization group in Waverly are stepping up to fill the void.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh library branch to close for two weeks

WHITE MARSH, MD—The County PublicLibrary branch in White Marsh will be closed for two weeks, officials have announced. The White Marsh branch, located at 8133 Sandpiper Circle (21236), will be closed November 7 through November 20 for repairs and renovations. The closure includes curbside drop-off, notary services, and passport...
WHITE MARSH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids caught carrying guns puts residents on edge

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the city continues to struggle with the squeegee kid crisis, some of the youth swarming intersections are armed with more than just a spray bottle and squeegee. Over the weekend, police arrested a 19-year-old squeegee kid for assault and carrying a loaded handgun. "They want...
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs

Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
SEVERN, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Remembering legendary Dundalk English professor and gentleman Allen Stockett

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour was already placed at Drug City in Dundalk before we lost beloved English professor Allen Stockett. Nestor gathered a few different folks from his space, CCBC professor Jay Trucker and lifer Dundalk ’85 pal Stan Jablonski to honor the late, great Shakespeare meets Bogart, non-digital old-school man of words who taught us a lot about life in those S.A.T. prep classes.
DUNDALK, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Northwest Regional Park – Owings Mills, MD

A new Ravens-themed playground recently opened in Baltimore County, Maryland. Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills is now home to a playground that is part of the NFL Play 60 Initiative. The park also features a football field and baseball fields. The playground is easy to access from the front...
OWINGS MILLS, MD

