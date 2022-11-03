Read full article on original website
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
3 die in U.S. 31 crash in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday has claimed three lives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton, was killed when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher P. Bell, 41, also from Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50, of Century, Fla., the passenger in the Dodge pickup was fatally injured as well, ALEA said.
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
Opp Chamber prepares for Covington County Program of Leadership 2023
The Opp Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Covington County Program of Leadership. This will be the program’s third year after Opp Chamber Executive Administrator Kelly Brandin was informed of a similar program in Dothan. Nine graduates made up the inaugural leadership class in 2021.
One killed in Covington County crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dozier man is dead following a Saturday night crash in Covington County. Chad Moseley, 50, was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. State troopers say he was attempting to elude a trooper before the crash.
First RNG project in Alabama announced
NextEra Energy Resources LLC and Coffee County, Alabama, have announced plans to build the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in the state of Alabama. The project will be located at a landfill owned and operated by Coffee County and interconnect with a pipeline owned by Southeast Gas,...
Florida man wins $1 million from gas station lottery ticket
A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he 'struck gold' playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
Day of Hope fundraiser set for Nov. 19
With the Angel of Hope statue coming to Andalusia, organizers Carol and David Moore are holding a fundraiser and 5K race Saturday, Nov. 19, to help with expenses for the project. The goal of this fundraiser for the Angel of Hope is to raise the money needed to erect the...
Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Niceville woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting someone at her home on Adams Street Saturday Night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to report that...
Suspect in Prattville child abduction case arrested
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man wanted in a Prattville child abduction case has been arrested. Michael Butler, 35, is accused of kidnapping two underage females for sex crimes, according to jail records. Prattville police began investigating the incident Friday and they said the girls were safely reunited with...
Council will purchase trailer for garbage hauling
The Andalusia City Council agreed to purchase a new trailer for garbage hauling at its most recent meeting. The purchase of the trailer will replace the city’s previous trailer, which was placed in surplus earlier. The cost of the trailer is $130,389 and will be purchased from the state bid list.
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
Crenshaw County authorities searching for wanted man
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County authorities are searching for a man they say is considered “armed and dangerous.”. The manhunt began Wednesday night when law enforcement was called out to a home off Highway 331. They were looking for 19-year-old Keondre Williams. The sheriff’s office said two...
Covington County man killed in crash while trying to elude state troopers
A Covington County man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash while attempting to elude state troopers, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Chad A. Moseley, 50, of Dozier was fatally injured when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Moseley was attempting to elude a trooper before the crash occurred. Moseley was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Narcotics allegedly found in Fort Walton Beach home leads to charges
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A search of a Fort Walton Beach area home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), six people were...
