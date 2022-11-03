ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Reasonable Doubt’: ABC To Air Premiere Episode Of Onyx Collective Streaming Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJU25_0ixYJLhs00

Reasonable Doubt , Onyx Collective ’s first scripted series, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC . The debut episode of the legal drama series, which streams on Hulu, will air Thursday, November 10 at 10:01 PM EST.

Reasonable Doubt, which premiered on Hulu on September 27, hails from writer and executive producer Raamla Mohamed, who leads an all-Black writing staff on the series, and executive producer and director Kerry Washington.

Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as judge Jax Stewart. Per the logline, “you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.”

McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode and Michael Ealy also star.

Mohamed serves as creator, writer and executive producer alongside Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers in addition to Pete Chatmon and Will McDonald. Tamara Gregory, Roger M. Bobb and JoAnne McCool also produce. Reasonable Doubt is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Alaska Daily , which normally airs in the Thursday 10 PM timeslot, will return with new episodes the following week on November 17.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’

Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
Deadline

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
soapoperanetwork.com

Erika Slezak Back to ‘Blue Bloods’

“One Life to Live” legend Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan) is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”. A statement on her official fan club website, erikaslezak.com, says, “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.” Slezak first played the character in the Friday, May 3, 2019 episode entitled “Identity” during the show’s ninth season. The series recently entered season 13.
ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Parade

'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season

Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
39K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy