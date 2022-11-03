Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Interview: 3v7 Gameplay, Friday the 13th Lessons, and the Competition (Exclusive)

A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.

2 DAYS AGO