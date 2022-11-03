Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Interview: 3v7 Gameplay, Friday the 13th Lessons, and the Competition (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
God of War Ragnarok: How Long to Complete the Game
After years of anticipation, God of War Ragnarok is finally set to launch this week across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. If you're someone who is looking to pick up the game for yourself in the coming day, you might be wondering just how long it takes to see through the sequel's story. And while that length depends on your own playstyle, the average completion time should be in the same neighborhood for most.
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Kenner Boba Fett and Arc Commander Colt Figures Unveiled
The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy campaign is now in its fourth week, and the highlights of the latest merch drops include this ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi statue from Kotobukiya, Hasbro's Vintage Collection Arc Commander Colt figure from The Clone Wars animated series (20th anniversary), and a new Vintage Collection Boba Fett which features the original Kenner deco from 1979 on a figure inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. The 3.75-inch Boba Fett figure comes with a blaster accessory while Arc Commander Colt includes several weapons and a helmet.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.61 Released Alongside Patch Notes
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is releasing today via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the new update doesn't add any new content or features, making it fairly insignificant, despite its size. How do we know this? Well, because in addition to releasing the update Polish developer CD Projekt Red has released the patch notes for the update in question.
Rockstar Games Boss Comments on GTA 6 Leaks
The boss in charge of developer Rockstar Games has commented on the massive leak that came about earlier this year involving Grand Theft Auto VI. For those that may have somehow forgotten, a little more than a month ago, Rockstar fell prey to a cyberattack that resulted in dozens of videos featuring early gameplay footage from the next Grand Theft Auto installment being unveiled. And while Rockstar itself has largely remained pretty quiet about the leaked footage since it first became public, the head honcho in charge of the company has now opened up about the matter.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Final Trailer With Two New Pokemon Reveals
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has dropped a final trailer ahead of the games' release, showcasing two new Pokemon. The trailer, set to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial" (which will also appear in the new Pokemon games) revealed two strange new Pokemon called "Great Tusks" and "Iron Treads" which both appear to be different forms of Donphan. Likely, each Pokemon relates to the Past vs. Future themes of the new Pokemon games – Great Tusks Donphan clearly looks like a prehistoric Donphan, while Iron Treads Donphan looks to be a futuristic version of the Pokemon. You can see both below:
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update, DLC Get Release Dates
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is getting another update soon, and just after that, the game will also get its next DLC pack. The update itself will of course be free and will release on November 9th while the paid DLC will be out the day after on November 10th with a couple of new heroes included in it. Alongside these playable characters will come some additional content like quests, costumes, and more.
Dying Light 2 Releases New Update With Patch Notes
Dying Light 2 has released a new update complete with patch notes. Most notably the update -- which is live as of today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- prepares the game for the Bloody Ties DLC that releases later this week on November 10. In addition, it also adds a fan-favorite feature from the first Dying Light game. And of course, it comes with a laundry list of game improvements and fixes.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
God of War Ragnarok: Which Weapon and Skills to Upgrade First
God of War Ragnarok arms Kratos with both the Leviathan Axe and his Blades of Chaos, but which weapon should you focus on upgrading, and which skills should you pick? The latter, the Blades of Chaos, were obtained in God of War (2018), too, but they were picked up way late into the game which meant that players had already invested plenty of time and experience into the Leviathan Axe, so upgrading one or the other wasn't as much of a dilemma. That's not the case in God of War Ragnarok, but after spending plenty of hours with the game, we've got some insights on which weapon is best to start dumping points into.
Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox
Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Adapts the Story's Goriest Scene Yet
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode, and this week put our Soul Reapers in a rough spot. Ywach and his troops have invaded the Soul Society as we all know, and they are taking no prisoners. A number of heroes have been maimed if not killed. And this week, the anime got around to adapting one of the manga's goriest scenes period.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
Doctor Who Star Teases World-Changing Role in 60th Anniversary Season
Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney is preparing for a role in Doctor Who that she says will "change the world." There are big things in store for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary as the series prepares to make Disney+ its new international streaming home (and Disney considers giving the show a "Hollywood makeover"). Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration surprised fans by revealing not Ncuti Gatwa, but David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant, who previously played the Tenth Doctor, is returning for a series of three specials in November 2023 that lead to Gatwa's introduction as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Catherine Tate also returning as the Doctor's former companion, Donna Noble.
The Last of Us Actor Says the HBO Series Has One of the Best Hours of TV Ever
HBO's The Last of Us is based on one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time, but it remains to be seen whether the show can reach the same heights. In a new interview with Collider, actor Murray Bartlett was asked about his role in the series. Bartlett is set to play Frank in the show, and while he admitted to Collider that he isn't very familiar with the source material, he has been impressed with the adaptation. In fact, Bartlett revealed that the script for one particular episode is "one of the best hours of television" that he's ever read!
