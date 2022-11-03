Read full article on original website
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook
LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
CLVT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.65%. A...
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
BHF - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $6.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -105.13%. A quarter...
Apellis' (APLS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top Mark
APLS - Free Report) reported a loss per share of $1.75 for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.48. The loss was also wider than our estimate of a loss of $1.46 per share. The company reported a loss of $2.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
22nd Century Group (XXII) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
XXII - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Choice Hotels (CHH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, stated,...
bluebird (BLUE) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates
BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 92 cents per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations for the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE had posted a loss of $2.52 from continued operations.
Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LQDA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
PBF Energy (PBF) Gains 3.2% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) gained 3.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. Increased contributions from the Refining segment primarily aided the quarterly earnings. The company reported earnings of $7.96 per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $6.03. The...
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
MPLX Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Distribution by 10%
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) units have gained 2.5% after reporting strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The upward price movement can be attributed to the company’s dividend hike cheering investors. Q3 Results. MPLX reported third-quarter earnings of 96 cents per unit,...
Why Continental Resources (CLR) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
CLR - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 9.71%.
Earnings Preview: Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
DNUT - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Berry Global (BERY) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
BERY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
American States Water (AWR) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates
AWR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 69 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 1.4%. The bottom line decreased by 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 76 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $134.9 million...
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Up on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat
BLDR - Free Report) shares gained 5.6% on Nov 8 after the company released its third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it reported 6.9% core organic sales growth. The company’s earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The results were driven by an increase in net sales in value-added product categories, gross margin as well as contributions from acquisitions amid continuous raw material supply woes.
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues
SWAV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 35.3%. It had reported an EPS of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenue Details. The company reported revenues of $131.3 million, which surged a whopping...
Kratos Defense (KTOS) Q3 Revenues Beat, Earnings Fall Y/Y
KTOS - Free Report) shares have risen 1.8% to $10.99 since the company released its third-quarter 2022 results. This reflects investors’ optimism about the company’s quarterly results. Kratos Defense reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, which declined 11.1% from the 9 cents per share...
