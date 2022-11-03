Titans-Chiefs Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Chiefs are double-digit home favorites in Week 9 against the AFC South-leading Titans.

A pair of 5-2 clubs square off in Week 9 when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs welcome Derrick Henry and the Titans to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football .

After beginning the season with back-to-back losses to the Giants and Bills , Tennessee has ripped off five consecutive straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) wins. The Titans are 2-1 SU and ATS as underdogs this season and find themselves as double-digit underdogs for the second time this season. Tennessee lost, 41-7, in Week 2 at Buffalo, failing to cover as 10.5-point underdogs.

Kansas City, fresh off its bye, has burned bettors in home games (0-3 ATS) despite winning two of its first three games at Arrowhead.

Tennessee has dominated Kansas City since 2016, posting 5-1 SU and ATS marks over the last six meetings. However, the ‘one win’ was a meaningful victory when the Chiefs beat the Titans, 35-24, in the 2020 AFC Championship Game.

Titans vs. Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: TENNESSEE (+450) | KANSAS CITY (-599)

Spread: TEN +11.5 (-110) | KC -11.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 – Over: (-118) | Under: 46.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Titans Straight-Up Record: 5-2

Titans Against The Spread Record: 5-2

Chiefs Straight-Up Record: 5-2

Chiefs Against The Spread Record: 3-4

Odds and Betting Insights

Kansas City possesses the NFL’s top scoring offense (31.9 points per game) and faces the league’s ninth-best scoring defense (19.7 points per game).

Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown passes (20) and ranks fourth in passing yards (2,159). In Week 9, the star signal-caller should find success drawing a favorable matchup against a Tennessee pass defense that ranks 24th in pass defense by surrendering 254.7 yards per game through the air.

The Titans played without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) in last week’s win over the Texans and are uncertain if he will return in Week 9. Rookie Malik Willis wasn’t asked to do much in Tannehill’s place, completing just 6-of-10 passes for 61 yards in his first career start.

As expected, the Titans leaned heavily on Henry and he turned 32 rushing attempts into 219 and two touchdowns in the club’s fifth consecutive victory. Henry has averaged 110.4 rushing yards per game while rushing for four touchdowns in three career games against the Chiefs.

