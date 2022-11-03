ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Prominent UK Arthouse Set To Cease Trading After 30 Years Due To Financial Struggles

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcYAf_0ixYITPp00

Staff members working at the Light House cinema in Wolverhampton, England, today announced on social media that the arthouse and media center is set to cease trading and close its doors for the final time Thursday due to acute financial struggles.

On Thursday morning Darryl Griffiths, Marketing Manager of the cinema posted a lengthy message on social media announcing the closure.

“For a venue that has been remarkably resilient amidst many a challenge, never did we think it would finally come to this,” he wrote.

News of the closure comes just weeks after the unexpected shuttering of the Edinburgh film festival and both Filmhouse cinema locations in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

The popular arthouse cinema is part of the wider Light House charity, which has operated out of the Chubb Building in the city center of Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England since 1991.

The building has also doubled as an arts center, where the charity has housed its biannual Deaffest — a Deaf-led film and television festival — as well as local exhibitions and workshops. The Light House cinema had long been one of the few independent film venues in Central England.

Discussing the factors behind the closure, Griffiths told Deadline that the cinema had been the victim of a collection of pressing financial issues, including reduced funding from Wolverhampton local council and falling admission numbers, which have been exacerbated by the current cost of living crisis.

Like many cinemas and arts venues, the Light House also took a big hit during the pandemic, closing for 16 months before opening to steady numbers in June 2021.

“As a charity, funding has been hard to come by,” Griffiths said. “Just before COVID, we were working with a small deficit, but obviously, because of numbers not quite coming back and the funding not coming through at the level we need it to, just exacerbated the situation.”

The financial issues that have struck the Light House are almost identical to those cited by the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), the charity that runs the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Filmhouse Cinema in Edinburgh, and Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, which filed for administration last month.

A statement from the CMI said a “perfect storm” of rising costs and falling admissions numbers, due to the pandemic, had been exacerbated by the current cost of living crisis. All three institutions ceased trading following the announcement.

After the Light House closes its doors on Thursday evening, the cinema building will be handed back to the local Wolverhampton council, which owns the lease. In a statement issued to Deadline, a spokesperson for the council said the closure was a sad loss for the city’s “cultural offering” but insisted the council had long provided financial support to the cinema.

“The Council has always been committed to supporting the Light House and over the last decade has probably been its biggest, single financial backer, providing some £333,000 of funding support to help the owners sustain their business,” the spokesperson said.

“Council officers met with the venue’s management team a fortnight ago to offer additional help. This included a business review, marketing support, and providing connections to grant funding opportunities. Unfortunately, though, it seems that the venue’s debt levels were unsustainable, resulting in the very sad situation we find ourselves in today.”

The spokesperson added that the council is “urgently reaching out to the Lighthouse’s commercial landlords – the company that owns the Light House café space — to discuss the current situation and their potential future plans.”

All Light House staff are expected to be made redundant, but Griffiths told Deadline that they will continue to campaign to retain an alternative hub for film culture in Wolverhampton as the cinema closes its doors.

“The people in power who can lobby for artistic venues like this just don’t get it,” Griffiths said. “It’s a financial issue, and we need proper backing like many other venues, and I just feel like we’re not being taken seriously.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Rocks Past $300M WW – International Box Office

Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam handily crossed $300M global this frame, landing so far at $182.3M from the international box office and $319.7M worldwide. The movie has seen some strong holds both domestically and overseas in its first weekends, down just 35% offshore this session, but will be cut short when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts rollout this week. Nevertheless, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer has amply, and importantly, filled out a lull. Black Adam led the international box office again in its third weekend, adding $25.4M from 76 overseas markets. Notable holds were seen in such hubs as Belgium (+30%), Sweden (+11%), Brazil (-11%),...
Deadline

“Complete And Utter Rubbish”: Ex-UK PM Tony Blair Adds Voice To Those Debunking ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Scenes

UK former premier Tony Blair has added his voice to those saying The Crown is using the fifth season to present events in the 1990s on screen as real, when in fact they have been invented.  Tony Blair was the country’s prime minister in the summer months of 1997 leading up to the death of Princess Diana. In the forthcoming season, he is seen holding a meeting with the then Prince of Wales – now King Charles – shortly after his May 1997 election, in which the heir to the throne is seen seeking to pave the way to marry his...
Deadline

Channel 4 Welcomes ‘Fur Babies’; France’s 440Hz Launches Music Supervision Arm (Exclusive); ‘Boy From Heaven’ Bags Prizes; ZDF Boards Kids Toon ’Ernest and Célestine’ — Global Briefs

Channel 4 Welcomes Wonderhood Studios’ ‘Fur Babies’ Channel 4 has commissioned David Abraham’s Wonderhood Studios to produce a four-part doc series following Britain’s pet owners through the pregnancy and birth of their pets. In Fur Babies (working title), vet practices across the UK have been rigged to capture the initial ultrasounds and pregnancy checks, labors, complications, and the final heart-warming moments when the offspring are rehomed. Wonderhood, whose founder Abraham was once Channel 4 CEO, is producing in association with All3Media International. France’s 440Hz Launches Music Supervision Arm (Exclusive) French music rights management platform 44oHz has launched a music supervision branch aimed at...
Deadline

Most Disney Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘9-1-1’, Drop Covid Vaccine Requirement After Company Lifts Mandate On U.S. Productions

Disney no longer requires vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. I hear the majority of Disney-produced series have now lifted the mandate, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to sources, a few U.S-based series produced/co-produced by various Disney divisions are keeping the requirement in place, including ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, whose lead studio is eOne. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher revealed the development in a TikTok video captioned “@disney pulls the...
Deadline

Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando Under State Of Emergency Due To Subtropical Storm Nicole

A little more than a month after Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort were forced to close by Hurricane Ian, the Florida resorts have again been placed under a state of emergency due to the threat of wind and rain from what is currently Subtropical Storm Nicole. Hurricane watches are in effect for the state’s Atlantic Coast from Hallandale Beach, north of Miami, to just above of Daytona Beach, and inland to Lake Okeechobee, per the National Hurricane Center. Governor Ron DeSantis announced a state of emergency this afternoon in 34 of the state’s 67 counties, including Lake,...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Twitter Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey Says He Can “Understand” Why His Former Employees Hate Him

A few hours after a story emerged that indicated there’s little love for him among Twitter workers past and present, the service’s former Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey has responded. The animosity toward Dorsey has reached a fever pitch in the wake of the service firing a reported 3,700 people from its 7,500 worldwide workforce. Many blamed him for allowing the money-losing service to fall into disrepair under his watch. “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient,” Dorsey tweeted Saturday morning. His comments came after The New York Post ran a story indicating many “hate” him. “They will always find a way no...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

What Is Mastodon, The Social Media Refuge For Many Ex-Twitter Users?

With the upheaval continuing at Twitter, the emerging alternative social network Mastodon has attracted a lot of former Twitter users. Even before Elon Musk followed through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter, the 16-year-old social network’s user base was on the alert. When Musk finally closed the deal after spending months trying to fight it, his arrival at the helm has been followed by a non-stop series of provocations. He has fired half of Twitter’s workforce; shared a conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Polosi; jousted with account holders like Stephen King,...
Deadline

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, November 5. As news of his death was reported, many celebrities took to social media to remember the singer. Among the stars that shared thoughts on Carter included Diane Warren, Christy Carlson Romano, Loni Love and Spencer Pratt. See their messages below. Hilary Duff: “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.” Diane...
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Quitting Twitter: “As Of Tonight I’m Done”

UPDATE, with video The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg announced on the show today that she’s leaving Twitter and called Elon Musk’s week-long tenure “a mess.” Goldberg made the announcement after summarizing last week’s Twitter news – the staff firings (and some rehirings), the $8 blue check fee and, finally, the banning of comedian Kathy Griffin for using Elon Musk’s name as a parody account. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and...
Deadline

Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Brother Aaron During Backstreet Boys Concert

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, and his brother Nick Carter performed in London with the Backstreet Boys where his emotions were on full display. As the group performed the song “No Place” during their appearance at The O2 Arena, images of Nick and Aaron appeared on the big screens. After the group finished their performance, Kevin Richardson took a moment to address the audience. “That was the very last single of the ‘DNA’ album and that song is very special to us because it’s about family,” he said as the audience shouted their support for...
Deadline

National CineMedia Says “Nothing Has Changed Day To Day” Despite Regal Showdown

The nation’s biggest cinema advertising network National CineMedia saw revenue rise and losses narrow last quarter as executives cited brisk sales of movie theater ads and insisted that it’s business as usual fo now, even as part owner and major client Regal is swept up in bankruptcy. “From our perspective, nothing has changed on a day-to-day basis with Regal. We are advertising in all of their theaters without disruption and our business remains unaffected,” said CFO Ronnie Ng. The giant cinema chain is looking to retool or exit a longstanding agreement with NCM as part of the bankruptcy proceedings of parent...
Deadline

John Oliver Jokes About How Viewers End Up Watching Him On ‘Last Week Tonight’ On HBO

John Oliver was back for another new episode of Last Week Tonight where he poked fun at himself and explained who the audience is that ends up watching him. The topic of the late-night show this week was voting and how Republican-leaning candidates already started casting doubt on the election results if they don’t win. Oliver presented a commercial with Arizona governor hopeful Kari Lake where she says, “If you’re watching this ad right now, it means you’re in the middle of watching a fake news program.” After the ad played out, Oliver returned to the screen to address his viewers and...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

UTA Promotes 67 Across 27 Departments

UTA has announced a sizable class of promotions, with 67 employees of the agency being elevated across 27 divisions. The move speaks to the company’s momentum and growth across numerous departments and business verticals that support its clients across entertainment, sports, culture and business, with the agency having announced over 120 promotions across multiple offices in the last year alone. UTA’s most recent set of promotions, recognizing the contributions of colleagues at various levels of the company, come from departments including Motion Picture Literary, Music, News & Broadcasting, Production, Publishing, Talent, Theatre, Television Literary, Television Talent, Asian Business Development, Audio, Brand...
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda To Play Hermes In ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lin-Manuel Miranda is set for a key guest-starring role on Disney+’s upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on Rick Riordan’s bestselling book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walter Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Miranda, who is a fan of...
Deadline

Shudder Acquires Fantastic Fest, Sitges Official Selection ‘Blood Flower’, Directed By Malaysia’s Dain Said

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ streaming service Shudder has acquired rights for the U.S., Canada and other English-language territories on Malaysian filmmaker Dain Said’s horror film Blood Flower (Harum Malam), which premiered at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The film, which also played in official section at Sitges Film Festival, is produced by Malaysia’s Apparat in collaboration with Skop Productions and D’Ayu Pictures. Idan Aedan, Bront Palarae and Remy Ishak head the cast. Shudder also acquired rights for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand through a deal with XYZ Films and plans to stream the film on an exclusive basis in...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Sets ‘SNL’ Return With Black Star As Musical Guest

Dave Chappelle has booked another appearance as host of Saturday Night Live. The iconic comedian will return to 30 Rock next Saturday, November 12 — being joined in his third go-round by musical guest Black Star. Chappelle’s show will be the first hosted in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections, and it certainly won’t be the first show of the sort the comic has hosted. He last appeared as host on November 7, 2020 — just a matter of days following Joe Biden’s victory in the Presidential election over Donald Trump. Related Story 'SNL': Amy Schumer's Every Move Scrutinized By Stalker...
Deadline

The CW To Shed WBD, Paramount Content In 2023-24 Season; Former Owners “Not Precluded From Selling Us Programming” If It’s “A Deal We Like,” Says Nexstar CEO

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook and execs of the nation’s biggest broadcaster said its imprimatur will be evident on The CW schedule for the 2023-2024 season with lower cost, broader appeal, and more unscripted fare and minimal content from former co-owners Warner Brothers Discovery and Paramount Global. There may some contractual holdovers. And going forward, “Warner and Paramount are not precluded from selling us programming. It’s just going to have to be a financial deal that we like. And there may be a couple of shows that distinguish themselves this year that we want to hold over to next year,” Sook told...
Deadline

Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55

Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Deadline

Peacock To Add Live 24/7 Access To Local NBC Affiliates In 210 Markets For Subscribers To $10-A-Month Top Tier

Subscribers to Peacock’s top tier will soon have 24/7 access to their local NBC affiliate stations via a dedicated channel on the streaming service. The geotargeted channel will be available in all 210 NBC affiliate markets on November 30. The channel will only be on Premium Plus, the top subscription tier, which costs $9.99 a month. In theory, Plus was created for subscribers who are looking to pay more in order to have no ads, but the local station feed will have advertising, just as the conventional linear TV version does. The move is a significant leap forward for local TV stations...
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Star Highlights Martin Bashir’s “Outsider Status” At BBC, Defends Decision To Include Diana Panorama Interview

The Crown controversy has taken another turn ahead of the arrival of Season 5 this week on Netflix.  Following the disapproval voiced by several public figures of producers’ focus on the tumultuous events within the British monarchy of the 1990s – divorces, books, interviews, leaked telephone calls with lovers and even a terrible fire destroying priceless art at Windsor Castle – one of the new season’s stars has whipped up debate in another direction.  Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who landed the scoop of the decade in sitting down with Princess Diana for her only solo feature-length interview, in...
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
38K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy