CHICAGO - Diego Uribe was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murders of six members of his extended family at their Gage Park home nearly seven years ago. The brutality of the killings shocked the city in February 2016 when the bodies of the victims — including two young children — were found throughout the small brick bungalow where the family lived in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO