ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker

Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Diego Uribe sentenced to life in prison for the murders of six family members in Gage Park

CHICAGO - Diego Uribe was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murders of six members of his extended family at their Gage Park home nearly seven years ago. The brutality of the killings shocked the city in February 2016 when the bodies of the victims — including two young children — were found throughout the small brick bungalow where the family lived in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 40, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking around 7:47 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged after human remains found by trash collectors on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after trash collectors discovered the remains of a dismembered body last week in the Austin neighborhood. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry who was discovered dismembered in an alley Wednesday in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot

COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Rash of Hyundais stolen with USB trick on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to Hyundai owners after a recent rash of stolen cars from neighborhoods on the Northwest Side. Thieves break into the windows of Hyundai vehicles and peel back the steering column, using USB cables to start the car and drive off, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business

CHICAGO - Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. According to a witness, a group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park

CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy