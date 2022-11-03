Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker
Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
fox32chicago.com
Diego Uribe sentenced to life in prison for the murders of six family members in Gage Park
CHICAGO - Diego Uribe was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murders of six members of his extended family at their Gage Park home nearly seven years ago. The brutality of the killings shocked the city in February 2016 when the bodies of the victims — including two young children — were found throughout the small brick bungalow where the family lived in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking around 7:47 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police. The man...
fox32chicago.com
Woman sprays another woman with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare facility
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A woman sprayed another woman with pepper spray during an argument at a Beach Park daycare facility Monday. According to Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, two women were in the lobby of a daycare facility on Sheridan Road when they got into an argument. One...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after human remains found by trash collectors on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after trash collectors discovered the remains of a dismembered body last week in the Austin neighborhood. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry who was discovered dismembered in an alley Wednesday in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot
COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
fox32chicago.com
Rash of Hyundais stolen with USB trick on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to Hyundai owners after a recent rash of stolen cars from neighborhoods on the Northwest Side. Thieves break into the windows of Hyundai vehicles and peel back the steering column, using USB cables to start the car and drive off, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect who shot Merrionette Park off-duty cop was serving probation for 2021 gun conviction
MERRIONETTE PARK, Ill. - A person accused of shooting an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer Saturday is currently serving a two-year probation for a 2021 gun conviction. The police officer, a 51-year-old woman, was driving along 103rd Street in the South Deering neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. when someone in a white Chevy shot at her.
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
fox32chicago.com
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. According to a witness, a group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
fox32chicago.com
Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old charged with carjacking, attacking 54-year-old woman in Chicago's West Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a 17-year-old has been charged with carjacking and attacking a woman in the West Loop. Police said the unnamed teenager is facing two felony charges. He is accused of attacking the woman on West Van Buren Street on September 3. Police said he stole her...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cops hospitalized after collision with alleged drunk driver on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two Chicago cops are in the hospital after their squad car hit an SUV near Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the officers were traveling eastbound on South Archer Avenue near Western Boulevard when they hit a black SUV which turned into the officers' lane. The driver of...
