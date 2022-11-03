ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Constellation Inks Deals On Spanish Thriller ‘Fatum’ Starring Luis Tosar, Álex García – AFM

By Melanie Goodfellow
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Film Constellation has sealed a raft of deals on Spanish director Juan Galiñanes’s upcoming thriller Fatum , as it continues sales on the title at the AFM with a first promo.

The film has been acquired for France (Canal+), Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy (Plaion) and Latin America (California Filmes).

The Spanish-language feature brings together a compulsive gambler and an elite sniper, whose destinies become intertwined on a fateful day when the local betting shop gets robbed.

When a single gunshot is fired, the next 24 hours will set them on a race against time that will define their lives forever.

The cast features Luis Tosar ( Cell 211 , Even the Rain , Take My Eyes ), Álex García ( Unknown Origins , The Bride ), Elena Anaya ( The Skin I Live In , Wonder Woman , Rifkin’s Festival ) and Arón Piper ( Elite & The Mess You Leave Behind , 15 Years and One Day ).

The production will be released in Spain in 2023 by Universal Studios.

Borja Pena and Emma Lustres of Vaca Films ( Sky High , The Mess You Leave Behind , Cell 211 ) are producing, in association with Paris-based Playtime, with the participation of Prime Video, RTVE,  CRTVG, and the support of ICAA & Xunta de Galicia.

London and Paris-based production, finance and sales company Film Constellation is also at the AFM with Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First and romantic thrille r Haunted Hear t by Academy Award winner Fernando Trueba.

Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Rocks Past $300M WW – International Box Office

Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam handily crossed $300M global this frame, landing so far at $182.3M from the international box office and $319.7M worldwide. The movie has seen some strong holds both domestically and overseas in its first weekends, down just 35% offshore this session, but will be cut short when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts rollout this week. Nevertheless, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer has amply, and importantly, filled out a lull. Black Adam led the international box office again in its third weekend, adding $25.4M from 76 overseas markets. Notable holds were seen in such hubs as Belgium (+30%), Sweden (+11%), Brazil (-11%),...
Deadline

Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55

Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Deadline

Nicolas Cage To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Longlegs’ For C2, Automatik & Cage’s Saturn Films; ‘Sinister’, ‘La La Land’ Producers & ‘Joker’ Exec Among Team

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage has been set to star in horror-thriller Longlegs for Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the project, which producers say will be in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers. Osgood Perkins (Gretel & Hansel) wrote the script and will direct with C2 Motion Picture Group producing and fully financing. Filming is due to commence in 2023. Producers are Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start...
Deadline

‘Daaaaaali!’: Pierre Niney, Anaïs Demoustier, Gilles Lellouche & Alain Chabat Among All-Star French Cast For Quentin Dupieux Pic, Filming Underway

French director Quentin Dupieux has begun shooting his 12th feature film DAAAAAALI ! with a star ensemble French cast including Alain Chabat (Smoking Causes Coughing), Anaïs Demoustier (Alice And The Mayor), Pierre Niney (Frantz) and Gilles Lellouche (Little White Lies). The picture charts the story of a French journalist who meets iconic, Surrealist artist Salvador Dali on a number of occasions for a documentary project which never gets off the ground. Deadline, which has been tracking this project, has heard Dali will be played by multiple different actors across the course of the film. Dupieux, who also goes under the alias of...
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Star Highlights Martin Bashir’s “Outsider Status” At BBC, Defends Decision To Include Diana Panorama Interview

The Crown controversy has taken another turn ahead of the arrival of Season 5 this week on Netflix.  Following the disapproval voiced by several public figures of producers’ focus on the tumultuous events within the British monarchy of the 1990s – divorces, books, interviews, leaked telephone calls with lovers and even a terrible fire destroying priceless art at Windsor Castle – one of the new season’s stars has whipped up debate in another direction.  Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who landed the scoop of the decade in sitting down with Princess Diana for her only solo feature-length interview, in...
Deadline

Most Disney Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘9-1-1’, Drop Covid Vaccine Requirement After Company Lifts Mandate On U.S. Productions

Disney no longer requires vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set. I hear the majority of Disney-produced series have now lifted the mandate, including ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to sources, a few U.S-based series produced/co-produced by various Disney divisions are keeping the requirement in place, including ABC’s The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, whose lead studio is eOne. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher revealed the development in a TikTok video captioned “@disney pulls the...
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda To Play Hermes In ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lin-Manuel Miranda is set for a key guest-starring role on Disney+’s upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on Rick Riordan’s bestselling book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walter Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Miranda, who is a fan of...
Deadline

Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando Under State Of Emergency Due To Subtropical Storm Nicole

A little more than a month after Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort were forced to close by Hurricane Ian, the Florida resorts have again been placed under a state of emergency due to the threat of wind and rain from what is currently Subtropical Storm Nicole. Hurricane watches are in effect for the state’s Atlantic Coast from Hallandale Beach, north of Miami, to just above of Daytona Beach, and inland to Lake Okeechobee, per the National Hurricane Center. Governor Ron DeSantis announced a state of emergency this afternoon in 34 of the state’s 67 counties, including Lake,...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Contenders Film: New York Streaming Site Launches

Deadline over the weekend kicked off movie awards season with Contenders Film: New York, a showcase for Big Apple audiences and voters highlighting some of the year’s buzziest movies so far. The event at Manhattan’s The Times Center featured eight films, with casts and creatives joining in for panel discussions about the stories behind their work. Click here for the Contenders Film: New York streaming site. Among the panel attendees were White Noise writer-director Noah Baumbach, stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver and producer David Heyman; She Said star Zoe Kazan; Till stars Danielle Deadwyler and John Douglas Thompson and director Chinonye...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

‘The Silent Hour’: Joel Kinnaman Action Thriller From AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Inks Key International Deals — AFM

AGC International has inked a raft of key international deals on the action-thriller The Silent Hour, starring Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong. The flick, directed by Brad Anderson (The Machinist) from an original screenplay by Dan Hall, has been acquired for Germany (Square One Entertainment), the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (Signature Entertainment), France (Wild Bunch), Italy and Latin America (Vertice), Spain (You Planet), Benelux (WWE), Scandinavia (SF Studios), Eastern Europe (Prorom Media), Baltics and CIS (MGN), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Turkey (Moviebox), Greece (Spentzos), Middle East (Salim Ramia), Israel (United King), South Africa (Empire Entertainment), and Taiwan...
Deadline

Netflix Lands Rights To ‘Gears Of War’ With Plans For Movie And Animated Series Adaptations

Following months of negotiations, Netflix has landed rights to popular Xbox video game Gears of War. The streamer will partner with The Coalition, the video game developer behind the title, and work with them to develop a feature film adaptation as well as an animated series. As of now there are no producers, writers or directors involved, but the property is expected to be a top priority for Netflix and development should begin quickly on getting those positions filled. The game is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat from below in the form of...
Deadline

Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland’s Bahamas Treasure Hunt Captured In Documentary From Ample & Fremantle

EXCLUSIVE: Billy McFarland, the founder of the notorious Fyre Festival, is out of prison and starting his latest venture – returning to the Bahamas for a treasure hunt. This time, it’s all being captured up front for a feature documentary from The Invisible Pilot producer Ample Entertainment and distributor Fremantle. After the Fyre follows convicted felon McFarland as he was released from prison earlier this year after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud and serving four years of his six year sentence. The film will feature the disgraced entrepreneur as he launches his next business venture and attempts to pay back the...
Deadline

Netflix Teams With TBS Production Outfit The Seven To Boost Japanese Live-Action Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is entering into a strategic partnership with Japanese production company The Seven, owned by leading broadcaster TBS Holdings, which will produce multiple original live-action titles for the streamer over the next five years.  TBS launched The Seven, headed by TBS Holdings board director Tatsuo Sugai, with investment of Yen30BN (US$205M) at the end of 2021 as part of its global expansion strategy. The partnership with Netflix will see the company develop and produce live-action shows that will premiere exclusively on the streamer across 190 countries.  Netflix has previously worked with The Seven’s head of development and production, Akira Morii, who...
Deadline

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, November 5. As news of his death was reported, many celebrities took to social media to remember the singer. Among the stars that shared thoughts on Carter included Diane Warren, Christy Carlson Romano, Loni Love and Spencer Pratt. See their messages below. Hilary Duff: “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.” Diane...
Deadline

‘Close’, ‘Holy Spider’ & ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Lead European Film Awards Nominations

Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont’s Close, Danish director Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider and Swedish director Ruben Ôstlund’s Triangle Of Sadness lead the nominations for the 35th European Film Awards, which were unveiled today. The films have each made it into four categories including best European Film, Best Director and Screenwriter. All three films debuted at Cannes this year, where Triangle Of Sadness clinched the Palme d’Or; Close, the Grand Prize (in ex-aequo with Claire Denis’s Stars At Noon); and Holy Spider, best actress for Zar Amir-Ebrahimi. Close and Holy Spider are also the entries for their respective countries of Belgium and Denmark in the...
Deadline

Shawn Levy In Talks To Direct A ‘Star Wars’ Film After ‘Deadpool 3’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Final Eps

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline can reveal that Shawn Levy is in talks to come aboard to develop to direct a Star Wars film. We are trying to pry loose details of plot and writer, but this we can tell you: Levy will focus on this one after he completes the job directing Deadpool 3 at Marvel and Disney, the one that brings Ryan Reynolds together with Hugh Jackman. Related Story 'Deadpool 3': Shawn Levy Tapped To Direct Sequel Reuniting With His 'Adam Project' Star Ryan Reynolds Related Story 'The Acolyte': 'Star Wars' Series Adds Carrie-Anne Moss, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Dafne Keen & Dean-Charles Chapman Related Story 'Stranger...
Deadline

‘The Iron Claw’: Pro Wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman Latest To Join A24 Film From Sean Durkin

EXCLUSIVE: A24’s wrestling pic The Iron Claw from Cannes and Sundance prize-winning filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) is getting a new dash of authenticity, with the addition to the cast of professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Friedman joins a stacked ensemble which also includes Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James, as previously announced.  Based on a true story, The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day. While Friedman’s...
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’: Daniel Kaluuya Boards Sony’s Animated Sequel

Nope‘s Daniel Kaluuya is the newest addition to the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Sony’s follow-up to its experimental hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which grossed over $384M worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019. The actor joins an ensemble which will also include Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman, as previously announced. The original feature directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman watched as the teenage Miles Morales (Moore) became the Spider-Man...
Deadline

Daniel Cramer To Launch Comedy Festival With Brooklyn Comedy Collective

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy producer Daniel Cramer of The Cramer Comedy Newsletter is launching the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) Pitchfest, a two-day comedy festival for rising talent. BCC Pitchfest will take place on December 3 and 4 from 5-10 p.m. ET at the BCC Theater in Brooklyn. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate via zoom or in person. The festival will feature staged readings of TV pilots written by members of the BCC community many of whom have been featured in Cramer’s newsletter including Jo Firestone, head writer on the Paramount+ series Ziwe, Aaron Jackson, and J.D. Amato from Apple’s The...
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Brother Aaron During Backstreet Boys Concert

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, and his brother Nick Carter performed in London with the Backstreet Boys where his emotions were on full display. As the group performed the song “No Place” during their appearance at The O2 Arena, images of Nick and Aaron appeared on the big screens. After the group finished their performance, Kevin Richardson took a moment to address the audience. “That was the very last single of the ‘DNA’ album and that song is very special to us because it’s about family,” he said as the audience shouted their support for...
Deadline

