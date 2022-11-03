Film Constellation Inks Deals On Spanish Thriller ‘Fatum’ Starring Luis Tosar, Álex García – AFM

EXCLUSIVE : Film Constellation has sealed a raft of deals on Spanish director Juan Galiñanes’s upcoming thriller Fatum , as it continues sales on the title at the AFM with a first promo.

The film has been acquired for France (Canal+), Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy (Plaion) and Latin America (California Filmes).

The Spanish-language feature brings together a compulsive gambler and an elite sniper, whose destinies become intertwined on a fateful day when the local betting shop gets robbed.

When a single gunshot is fired, the next 24 hours will set them on a race against time that will define their lives forever.

The cast features Luis Tosar ( Cell 211 , Even the Rain , Take My Eyes ), Álex García ( Unknown Origins , The Bride ), Elena Anaya ( The Skin I Live In , Wonder Woman , Rifkin’s Festival ) and Arón Piper ( Elite & The Mess You Leave Behind , 15 Years and One Day ).

The production will be released in Spain in 2023 by Universal Studios.

Borja Pena and Emma Lustres of Vaca Films ( Sky High , The Mess You Leave Behind , Cell 211 ) are producing, in association with Paris-based Playtime, with the participation of Prime Video, RTVE, CRTVG, and the support of ICAA & Xunta de Galicia.

London and Paris-based production, finance and sales company Film Constellation is also at the AFM with Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First and romantic thrille r Haunted Hear t by Academy Award winner Fernando Trueba.