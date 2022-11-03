ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rveHZ_0ixYHo2P00

Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks.

Atlanta looked doomed when Carolina's D.J. Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from P.J. Walker to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining. The Panthers only needed an Eddy Pineiro extra point to take the lead, but Moore received an unsportsmanlike penalty for ripping off his own helmet in celebration. The 15-yard penalty forced Pineiro into a 48-yard PAT and he missed wide left. Pineiro later missed a 32-yard attempt in overtime.

The Falcons finally won on a 41-yard boot from Younghoe Koo that improved their home record to 3-1. The Falcons, who have been playing the last four weeks without running back Cordarrelle Patterson, sit alone atop the NFC South.

"No matter what, guys understand that it's not going to be perfect in every phase of the game, but one side will pick up the other," Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "As long as we've got that, we'll continue to be in these games, and I think we'll win more games than not."

It has been a busy week for the Falcons. Patterson returned to practice Wednesday after a knee procedure, yet it remains undecided if he will play Sunday. Guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) missed practice. Also this week, the Falcons traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars, sent safety Dean Marlowe to the Bills for a draft pick and acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from the Chiefs.

The Chargers hope to welcome some additions this week, but in the form of players returning from injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. were full participants in practice after recent concussions. But wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) remained out of practice.

Despite some obvious needs, the Chargers were not active at Tuesday's trade deadline. They do have all of their draft picks for next year, though, and a nice salary-cap situation.

"We want to make sure we have both of those things as healthy as we possibly can while making sure we're in the mix and can compete with the rest of the league," head coach Brandon Staley said. "I feel like we've done that. I like where our football team is at. I know the second half of the season we can bring it all together."

The Chargers (4-3) are coming off a much-needed bye week but still are smarting from a 37-23 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

While the Chargers have one of the more feared passing attacks, they have struggled on defense and might be even worse with their own rushing attack. Behind quarterback Justin Herbert, Los Angeles is fourth in the NFL with 279.4 passing yards per game. But the running game is near the bottom of the league at 88.9 yards per game.

On defense, the Chargers are next-to-last with 27 points allowed per game and near the bottom with 137.6 rushing yards allowed. Another sign of their mediocrity: They are 4-1 against teams with losing records and 0-2 against above .500 opponents.

The Chargers could use some momentum with games against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs ahead. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON, TX
Wyoming News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys

(File photo) Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) grabs a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News

49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice

The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell. Also returning to practice were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell was injured in the first game of the season, missing two months with a sprained right MCL in his knee. Mitchell was hurt after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell's knee....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday

Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye. Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason. "We'll continue to monitor those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wyoming News

Jerry Jones floats idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys

Cowboys wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Dallas owner Jerry Jones sure likes the imagery of OBJ being fitted for a star helmet. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good," Jones said Tuesday morning in a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. ...
DALLAS, TX
Wyoming News

Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud reclaims Heisman favorite status

Hendon Hooker's time atop the Heisman Trophy odds proved to be short-lived. Tennessee's signal-caller dropped back below Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud following the Volunteers' decisive loss to Georgia on Saturday. Stroud, who has spent most of the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, is now being offered at +175 at BetMGM. He has been backed by 9.2 percent of the tickets and 12.0 percent of the money. Hendon is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy