Driver charged with DWI after woman's legs amputated in crash on Long Island
The family of a 36-year-old woman who lost her legs in a crash on Long Island is speaking out after police say a drunk driver slammed into her.
NBC New York
18-Year-Old Linked to Shooting at Lee Zeldin's House Charged for Gun Possession
The man arrested last week in possession of the gun linked to a shooting in front of Rep. Lee Zeldin's Shirley home faced a judge on gun charges, but not for the shooting itself. Noah Green was formally charged Monday in connection with the Oct. 9 drive-by shooting. The 18-year-old...
30-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Fatal Coram Crash
Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash that killed a person on Long Island. It happened in Coram around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 on Middle Country Road. According to Suffolk County Police, Derrick Kindle, age 30, of Middle Island, was...
Police: Man missing, another hospitalized with hypothermia after canoe trip from Tanner Park
Marine Bureau officers started a search and spotted one of the men on a piece of land out in the water and rescued him.
Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Crash On Sunrise Highway In Southampton
A driver was airlifted to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway. Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Southampton between exits 64 and 65 on the eastbound highway shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, according to New York State Police. Police said the driver was...
Intoxicated Man Drove In Eastport With Infant Passenger, Crashed Into Vehicle, Police Say
A 29-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said he drove with a baby in the vehicle while intoxicated and struck another vehicle. Police received a report of a crash in Eastport on Montauk Highway at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for DWI following fatal crash
Police say a man has been arrested for DWI following a fatal crash in Coram. According to police, Derrick Kindle was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the roadway at approximately 11:50 p.m.
Juror: Jury was initially split on second-degree murder charge in Michael Valva murder trial
Thaddeus Brewer, juror No. 11 in the case, told News 12 that the jury were not in agreement on the "depraved indifference" aspect of the top charges in the first vote they took.
longisland.com
Serious Injury Crash on the Sagtikos State Parkway
On November 5, 2022, shortly after 12:30 AM, the State Police responded to multiple calls of a crash on the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway just south of exit S1E, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Daycnee Vanderveer, 36 of Rockville Centre, NY,...
longisland.com
Police Release Photo of West Babylon Plane Crash
On Saturday November 5th at about 2pm, Suffolk County police officers responded to a plane crash at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. According to police, the two people on the plane, a pilot and passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Sunday afternoon the...
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in West Hills
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Round Swamp Road in West Hills. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives said that Michael Bonsera was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson southbound on Round Swamp Road when he crossed over the double Read More ...
Plane crashes into Suffolk County cemetery
A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Police: 2 men wanted in Ridge construction site break-in
Police say they stole items worth more than $25,000.
Michael Valva Convicted In Death Of Son Forced To Stay In Freezing Garage In Center Moriches
A jury on Long Island convicted a former NYPD officer in the death of his 8-year-old son who was forced to stay in a freezing garage. Michael Valva, age 43, told authorities that the boy, Thomas Valva, had fallen in the driveway of his home in Center Moriches when he was found dead in the basement at around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
NBC New York
6 Hurt in Long Island Building Collapse
A half-dozen people were taken to hospitals, three of them critically injured, after a partial building collapse at a construction site on Long Island Thursday, authorities say. Suffolk County police say a 911 call about the collapse on Middle Country Road in the St. James section of Smithtown around 1:30...
Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.
Puleo and Jimenez aim for Suffolk County clerk seat
After a June primary, current Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale (R) will not be running for the position. Republican Vincent Puleo, town clerk of Smithtown, defeated Pascale, who has served in the position since 2006, in the primary election. In November, Puleo will face Democrat Lisa Jimenez, a newcomer to running for political office.
Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island
MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD The post Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
