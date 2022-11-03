ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amagansett, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Fatal Coram Crash

Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash that killed a person on Long Island. It happened in Coram around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 on Middle Country Road. According to Suffolk County Police, Derrick Kindle, age 30, of Middle Island, was...
CORAM, NY
News 12

Police: Man arrested for DWI following fatal crash

Police say a man has been arrested for DWI following a fatal crash in Coram. According to police, Derrick Kindle was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the roadway at approximately 11:50 p.m.
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

Serious Injury Crash on the Sagtikos State Parkway

On November 5, 2022, shortly after 12:30 AM, the State Police responded to multiple calls of a crash on the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway just south of exit S1E, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Daycnee Vanderveer, 36 of Rockville Centre, NY,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Police Release Photo of West Babylon Plane Crash

On Saturday November 5th at about 2pm, Suffolk County police officers responded to a plane crash at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. According to police, the two people on the plane, a pilot and passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Sunday afternoon the...
WEST BABYLON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in West Hills

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Round Swamp Road in West Hills. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives said that Michael Bonsera was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson southbound on Round Swamp Road when he crossed over the double Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

6 Hurt in Long Island Building Collapse

A half-dozen people were taken to hospitals, three of them critically injured, after a partial building collapse at a construction site on Long Island Thursday, authorities say. Suffolk County police say a 911 call about the collapse on Middle Country Road in the St. James section of Smithtown around 1:30...
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Puleo and Jimenez aim for Suffolk County clerk seat

After a June primary, current Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale (R) will not be running for the position. Republican Vincent Puleo, town clerk of Smithtown, defeated Pascale, who has served in the position since 2006, in the primary election. In November, Puleo will face Democrat Lisa Jimenez, a newcomer to running for political office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island

MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD The post Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEDFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy