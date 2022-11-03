ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APA Promotes Lit Agent Adam Perry To Partner

By Nellie Andreeva
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Longtime APA literary agent Adam Perry has been promoted to Partner.

Perry began his career in the APA mailroom in 2011 and was promoted to agent in 2013. Since then, he has grown his roster of clients to represent such writers and directors as filmmakers Justin Chon ( Gook, Blue Bayou, Pachinko ) and Akin Omotoso ( Rise, Vaya ), director Alejandra Marquez Abella ( The Good Girls, A Million Miles Away ), screenwriters Julia Cox ( NYAD ), Pat Casey & Josh Miller ( Sonic The Hedgehog 1&2, Violent Night ), Black List scribe Elyse Hollander ( Blond Ambition, Guys and Dolls remake), creator-showrunner Ben Ketai ( StartUp ), screenwriters Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman ( Knock at the Cabin, Harry’s All Night Hamburgers ), Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo ( Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Fudged ), Co-EP’s Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt ( Sweet Tooth, Star Trek Discovery ), Co-EP Chuck Hayward ( Ted Lasso ), SuP Bobak Esfarjani ( Alien, Kindred ), writing trio Murder Ink. ( Black Don’t Camp, Homecoming ), screenwriters Cornelius Uliano & Bryan Schulz ( Peanuts, Boys of Summer ), Alexis Jolly ( Belly of the Beast ), Michael Ballin & Thomas Aguilar ( College Dropout) , Kevin Hamedani & Travis Betz ( The Saviors ), Brandon Auman ( The Legend of Vox Machina ), Nick Luddington ( Arcane ), Sundance-winning filmmaker Kerem Sanga ( First Girl I Loved, Madame Web ), genre directors Tyler MacIntyre ( Tragedy Girls ), Adam MacDonald ( Backcountry, Pyewacket ), David Chirchirillo ( Bad Match ), directors Lance Daly ( Black ‘47 ), Sophie Kargman ( Susie Searches ) , Jen McGowan ( Rust Creek ), David Henrie ( Boys of Summer ), screenwriters Matt K. Turner ( The Thing about Pam ) Sarah Tarkoff ( Star Trek:  Strange New Worlds ) Katherine DiSavino ( Night Nurse ), Leo Sardarian ( Atlas ), Mike McGrale ( Mission Hill, Witnessville ), Emmy-winning documentarian Erika Cohn (The Judge, Belly of the Beast ), Eisner award winning comic creator Pornsak Pichetshote ( The Good Asian, Infidel) , production companies Story Kitchen , Novo Media , Tangled Bank Studios , and musician-creator-filmmaker, Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge .

“We are proud to have Adam join our partnership, something that he has earned through consistently outstanding work cultivating, nurturing, and growing a prestigious client list and being a consummate team player,” said Jim Gosnell and Jim Osborne, CEO and President of APA respectively.

Added Perry, “APA has been my only agency home and they have given me the opportunity to pursue my dream job of representing outstanding voices and story tellers and to do so with a great group of colleagues. I love my job, I love my clients, and am proud to join the Partnership group and excited about where we are as an agency and especially where we are headed.”

