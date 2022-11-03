Read full article on original website
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Cynthia Lee Fontaine reveals hip surgery, 6-month break from performing
Cynthia Lee Fontaine, famed drag queen and star of both RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 8 and 9, has revealed she will take a lengthy break from performing following hip surgery. The 41-year-old Puerto Rico native revealed over the weekend that she was diagnosed with avascular necrosis — a condition that results in the death of bone tissue after a loss of blood supply — following treatment for cancer.
‘Like Leatherface wearing the face of his victims’: Netflix fans condemn ‘sick’ irony of Blockbuster series
Netflix viewers have criticised the “sick” irony behind the premise of its latest comedy series Blockbuster.The eight-episode sitcom stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as employees of the last Blockbuster Video store.While the now-defunct chain of video and DVD rental shops was once criticised for driving small independent competitors out of business, Blockbuster has since become an object of fond nostalgia for many people in the age of streaming.However, as many viewers have pointed out, there’s a strange irony in Netflix developing a series celebrating the charm of Blockbuster, when the streaming service had a large hand in the...
NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears
NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie
If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series
There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema
People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
CBS' Fire Country And Two More Shows Just Got Great News From The Network
CBS just dropped some excellent news for Max Thieriot's new drama Fire Country and more.
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Austin Stoker dies age 92: The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault On Precinct 13 - passes away in LA
Austin Stoker has died aged 92. The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault on Precinct 13 - passed away on Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Robin Stoker - his wife of 43 years -...
Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons
The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
