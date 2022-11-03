ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 1

Thousands waking up Monday without power across Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people in the north Sound are waking up without power on Monday. As of 10:40 a.m., the outages are affecting 30,840 homes and businesses across Snohomish County, according to the county's PUD website. PUD hopes to get nearly all of the power restored by 9 a.m., but about 10% may not have power until 8 p.m.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Early childhood learning faces critical shortage

MILL CREEK, Wash. — It's no secret that childcare of any kind is expensive. Add early learning to that care and the price goes up, but this is what more and more research is now showing kids really need, before they enter kindergarten. “There’s a sharp correlation between investments...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Heavy rain causes flooding on I-5 in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Heavy rain falling in the Puget Sound region is causing major traffic delays Monday evening. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted that traffic is still getting through on northbound I-5 just north of Mercer St., but there is major congestion due to water on the roadway.
SEATTLE, WA
Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Police responding to report of school shooting in north Seattle

Police are responding to a shooting at Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) tweeted just after 10 a.m. the shooting was reported on the 1800 block of N 135th. The SPD said there is one confirmed victim. Police said officers have secured the...
SEATTLE, WA
Average gas price in Seattle drops below $5 a gallon, per GasBuddy

SEATTLE — Gas prices in Seattle dropped 10.3 cents since last week, bringing the city's average to under $5 a gallon. The decline brought the Emerald City's average to $4.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in Seattle. Nationally, gas prices increased 6.2 cents per gallon to $3.78.
SEATTLE, WA
Suspect arrested following 2 armed carjackings in Bellevue, Seattle

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police have arrested a man accused of carjacking two people at gunpoint and then leading officers on a pursuit from Bellevue to Seattle Monday afternoon. The man was eventually caught in Renton. Bellevue police responded to an armed robbery call just before 12:30 p.m. at a...
BELLEVUE, WA
Family of victim killed in violent crime spree speaks out: 'He was our everything'

The family of beloved community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was at the courtroom Monday as the man accused of killing Pickett appeared in front of a judge. Ashton Leffall was charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm after injuring multiple people and killing one man.
SEATTLE, WA
Police investigating north Seattle shooting on Aurora and 125th

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in north Seattle Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in front of the Jack in the Box on Aurora Avenue North and 125th Street, according to the Seattle Police Department. According to police, a man and a woman were...
SEATTLE, WA
Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following multiple collisions

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Saturday evening after being closed for hours due to collisions. Heavy snow falling in the Cascade passes Saturday made traveling difficult and there were numerous collisions and blocking vehicles, officials said. More mountain snow expected Sunday could...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

