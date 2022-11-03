Read full article on original website
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
West Thurston firefighters counting on voters for property levy to avoid cuts
It’s high stakes in Thurston County where Tuesday’s election will shape the fate of the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority. More than half the firefighters could lose their jobs and stations could close unless voters approve a property levy. The money is needed to maintain effective service in...
Thousands waking up Monday without power across Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of people in the north Sound are waking up without power on Monday. As of 10:40 a.m., the outages are affecting 30,840 homes and businesses across Snohomish County, according to the county's PUD website. PUD hopes to get nearly all of the power restored by 9 a.m., but about 10% may not have power until 8 p.m.
Early childhood learning faces critical shortage
MILL CREEK, Wash. — It's no secret that childcare of any kind is expensive. Add early learning to that care and the price goes up, but this is what more and more research is now showing kids really need, before they enter kindergarten. “There’s a sharp correlation between investments...
Compass Housing Alliance in Seattle to extend shelter hours due to cold weather
SEATTLE, Wash. — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced their plans to activate tier 2 weather response protocols, from Sunday Nov. 6 until Friday Nov. 11. In addition, the Compass Housing Alliance are extending their hours from Nov. 6 until Nov. 11, as well as opening extra beds...
Crews work to restore power, clean debris in Snohomish County after windstorm
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Monday night, 20,000 people were still without power in Snohomish County, three days after a powerful windstorm toppled trees onto powerlines, homes, and cars. “It sucks, it absolutely sucks,” said Maya, a Lake Stevens resident. “. The storm toppled trees in several cities,...
Heavy rain causes flooding on I-5 in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Heavy rain falling in the Puget Sound region is causing major traffic delays Monday evening. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted that traffic is still getting through on northbound I-5 just north of Mercer St., but there is major congestion due to water on the roadway.
Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
Police responding to report of school shooting in north Seattle
Police are responding to a shooting at Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) tweeted just after 10 a.m. the shooting was reported on the 1800 block of N 135th. The SPD said there is one confirmed victim. Police said officers have secured the...
Average gas price in Seattle drops below $5 a gallon, per GasBuddy
SEATTLE — Gas prices in Seattle dropped 10.3 cents since last week, bringing the city's average to under $5 a gallon. The decline brought the Emerald City's average to $4.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in Seattle. Nationally, gas prices increased 6.2 cents per gallon to $3.78.
Suspect arrested following 2 armed carjackings in Bellevue, Seattle
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police have arrested a man accused of carjacking two people at gunpoint and then leading officers on a pursuit from Bellevue to Seattle Monday afternoon. The man was eventually caught in Renton. Bellevue police responded to an armed robbery call just before 12:30 p.m. at a...
Residents along Highway 2 dealing with aftermath of inclement weather
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It was a busy night for emergency crews on Highway 2 and communities near the burn scar of the Bolt Creek Wildfire. As predicted, the wind and rain loosened the fire damaged trees and debris, and sent it falling to the roadway below. James Knisley, Fire...
Family of victim killed in violent crime spree speaks out: 'He was our everything'
The family of beloved community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was at the courtroom Monday as the man accused of killing Pickett appeared in front of a judge. Ashton Leffall was charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm after injuring multiple people and killing one man.
Police investigating north Seattle shooting on Aurora and 125th
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in north Seattle Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in front of the Jack in the Box on Aurora Avenue North and 125th Street, according to the Seattle Police Department. According to police, a man and a woman were...
Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
Seattle PD arrest two men following Saturday morning shooting in CID restaurant
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating following an altercation that resulted in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. inside a Chinatown International District restaurant. The incident took place on the 200 block of South King Street. When officers arrived, witnesses told them that two women had been arguing over...
Fatal 2 car collision on I-90 causes both vehicles to catch fire
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon around 5:30 there was a two-car collision on WB 90 at milepost 22 that caused both vehicles to catch fire. All traffic was ultimately diverted off the Preston exit and I-90 was completely shut down. The driver of one of the vehicles...
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens following multiple collisions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Saturday evening after being closed for hours due to collisions. Heavy snow falling in the Cascade passes Saturday made traveling difficult and there were numerous collisions and blocking vehicles, officials said. More mountain snow expected Sunday could...
Seattle 13-year-old safely removed from vehicle after being trapped inside
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon Seattle police responded to the 2400 block of 14th Ave. S. to a 13-year-old who was trapped in a vehicle that went over a carport. The teenager was still trapped in the car as officers arrived, according to Seattle fire. Officials say that...
