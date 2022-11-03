Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
CBS Austin
Tickets now on sale for Austin Gay Men's Chorus holiday concert
The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will kick off Central Texas’ holiday season with their upcoming annual winter show. Slay Ride: An AGMC Holiday Concert will be held at First Austin, A Baptist Community of Faith, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
CBS Austin
Put Your Home in the Movies
How would you like to see your home up on the silver screen? More and more Central Texas homeowners are renting their place out to film studios. What are producers looking for and what should you know before you agree to do this?. Thursday night at 10 on CBS Austin...
CBS Austin
All things dogs! Calendar, Austin Humane Society, and Rags to Wags Gala
Each week we highlight local, adoptable animals because we want them to be happy in a forever home. Josh Fogleman and Caitlyn Macaluso from FVF Law join Trevor Scott with their latest philanthropic project to help this dog, Peanut and other furry friends in our community. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce celebrates 10 Years with Ovation Gala
Mark your calendars because The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their “Ovation” Gala event, and you're invited! President and CEO of GAACC, Fong Fong is joins Chelsey Khan to share what guests can expect from their 10-year anniversary celebration. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Music Monday: Elle Townley releases new music video for her single "Fighter"
Performing since the age of 8 our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday guest is the talented Elle Townley. Now at age 14, she has been nominated for the Best Young Artist award by the Texas Country Music Association! Her modern country sound has impressed audiences across central Texas and today she's taking the We Are Austin stage with the music video for her new single, "Fighter."
CBS Austin
Free rides for Austin area voters on Election Day
It will be easier than ever to get to the polls to cast a ballot on Tuesday, November 8. Across Austin and nine surrounding counties free and reduced-price rides are being rolled out on Election Day. CapMetro is suspending fares on all CapMetro services on Election Day. That will make...
CBS Austin
Celebrating the Austin Jewish Film Festival's 20th anniversary
A celebration of cinema, the 20th Annual Austin Jewish Film Festival is back with exciting premieres and poignant storytelling. Festival Director, David Finkel, is joins Trevor Scott to share what audiences can see on the silver screen. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
Gourdough's Public House closes South Lamar location due to labor shortages, inflation
The owners of Gourdough’s Public House closed their South Lamar location Saturday due to issues with labor shortages and inflation. Paula Samford, one of the owners, told CBS Austin that Sunday was supposed to be the last day of service, but the community came out to support them on Saturday and the restaurant sold out of everything by 8:30 p.m.
CBS Austin
Austin Thyroid shares why having your hormones checked is important for overall health
They are the chemical messengers in your body that can affect your growth, metabolism, and even mood. We are talking about hormones. so today Dr. Simone Scumpia with Austin Thyroid and Endocrinology is sharing everything you always wanted to ask about hormones and endocrinology. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
Preparing for a potentially severe 2022 cold and flu season
Many health experts are predicting that the 2022 cold and flu season could be the most severe in years. Joining us to discuss is Best-selling Author and Medical Contributor, Dr. Ian Smith. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
APD celebrates 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa
The Austin Police Department celebrated the 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa Saturday morning. The charitable outreach program started in 1972 when two patrol officers realized that 20 families on their patrol beat would not have gifts or food for their children at Christmas. The program has expanded and now volunteers and APD employees serve over 5,000 families.
CBS Austin
Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
CBS Austin
One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville overnight
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A person traveling on foot off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Travis County overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 12:23 a.m. reporting the auto-pedestrian collision at 15700-15827 North I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville. This is near the intersection with Grand Avenue Parkway.
CBS Austin
Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
CBS Austin
Law enforcement agencies across Texas, US face recruitment challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department expects to graduate just over 60 new officers this month, but even after adding to their ranks, they’ll still have a couple of hundred vacancies to fill. APD says they’re trying to find creative solutions to a nationwide recruiting problem.
CBS Austin
Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching for suspect
A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. ALSO | One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run collision in N Austin
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department said the collision happened at 10400 Metric Boulevard at 2:58 p.m. ALSO | Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching...
CBS Austin
Meet the mayoral candidates vying to lead the city of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will soon have a new mayor as Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit after leading the city for eight years. Six candidates are on the ballot asking for your vote. Here’s a look at the candidates and where they stand...
CBS Austin
APD searching for missing 76-year-old last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man with a cognitive illness who was last seen in northwest Austin on Sunday. Police say Paul Patterson, 76, was reported missing on Monday morning. Patterson was last seen on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.
Comments / 0