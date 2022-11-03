ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA


KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead

Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sunny skies return Tuesday after hazardous weekend weather

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, October 23, 2022—After a surface low brought strong damaging wind and heavy rainfall over the weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts sunny weather throughout Snohomish County starting Tuesday. Expect winds ranging from 6-13 mph with daily temperatures fluctuating between a low of 29°F in the evenings to 45°F in the afternoons.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Sunday Storm Updates Here

9:30 PM Update: Here’s the latest update from Snohomish PUD posted to social media at 9:00 PM. Crews are continuing to make progress tonight! Power is back on for another 7,000 people. We are estimating that 80% of customers will have power back on by 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. At that point, the remaining outages get more complicated and will take longer to repair, but we think we should have 90% of people back in power by 8 p.m. Monday. We will not stop working until power is back on for all.
EVERETT, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
yaktrinews.com

‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW

SEATTLE (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Snow in the passes is expected as is potential river flooding, The Seattle Times reported. Jeff...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Numerous school delays, closures in wake of severe storms

School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes in the wake of this weekend’s severe storm. The Snohomish school district will have a two-hour delay. Everett High School is closed due to a power outage, all other schools in the district are operating on a normal schedule. Most...
ARLINGTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mountain Loop Highway seasonal closure begins Nov 9

EVERETT, Wash., Monday, Nov. 8, 2022—With the winter weather picking up at higher elevations, Snohomish County Public Works, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, will close Mountain Loop Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The closure is for traffic in both directions and will be officially enforced from the Deer Creek Gate to the west and the Bedal Gate to the east.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Rain, wind, and floods heading for Western Washington this weekend

Get out your candles and flashlights, heavy rain and wind is slated to surge through Western Washington Friday through Saturday. Flooding, power outages, and other disruptions are possible. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for pretty much all of Western Washington that will last through Saturday afternoon,...
TACOMA, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Phase 4 Flood Alert, Major Flooding Expected

Update 8:30 AM, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, the following city roads remain closed due to flooding: Mill Pond Road, Reinig Road (near SVT Bridge/396th), Boalch Ave (near the entrance to Mt. Si Golf Course), as well as Three Forks Dog Park. Roads will remain closed for some time after the water recedes to allow for debris and mud cleanup. Thank you for adhering to road-closed barricades and for your patience.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
q13fox.com

Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding

SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon

Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
SEATTLE, WA

