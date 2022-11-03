Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Colder Weather in the Forecast After Wind Topples Trees and Knocks Out Power; Packwood Area Hit Hard
Multiple properties were damaged and power was knocked out for thousands following a wild wind storm that hit Packwood and other communities in Lewis and Thurston counties this past weekend. Packwood area resident Peter Charbonnier spoke to The Chronicle about the storm that blew in late Friday night, toppling trees...
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead
Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sunny skies return Tuesday after hazardous weekend weather
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, October 23, 2022—After a surface low brought strong damaging wind and heavy rainfall over the weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts sunny weather throughout Snohomish County starting Tuesday. Expect winds ranging from 6-13 mph with daily temperatures fluctuating between a low of 29°F in the evenings to 45°F in the afternoons.
Bellingham gets an early taste of winter and Whatcom is under a wind advisory
Fraser Outflow sends bone-chilling winds across northwest Whatcom.
myeverettnews.com
Sunday Storm Updates Here
9:30 PM Update: Here’s the latest update from Snohomish PUD posted to social media at 9:00 PM. Crews are continuing to make progress tonight! Power is back on for another 7,000 people. We are estimating that 80% of customers will have power back on by 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. At that point, the remaining outages get more complicated and will take longer to repair, but we think we should have 90% of people back in power by 8 p.m. Monday. We will not stop working until power is back on for all.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
yaktrinews.com
‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW
SEATTLE (AP) — An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Snow in the passes is expected as is potential river flooding, The Seattle Times reported. Jeff...
Chronicle
Flood Watch in Effect Through Saturday Afternoon; Flooding Expected on Cowlitz at Randle
Parts of Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor counties are among areas of Western Washington under a flood watch until at least Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on Friday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and wind that is expected to last into Saturday. “A potent weather system is...
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 dealing with aftermath of inclement weather
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — It was a busy night for emergency crews on Highway 2 and communities near the burn scar of the Bolt Creek Wildfire. As predicted, the wind and rain loosened the fire damaged trees and debris, and sent it falling to the roadway below. James Knisley, Fire...
Numerous school delays, closures in wake of severe storms
School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes in the wake of this weekend’s severe storm. The Snohomish school district will have a two-hour delay. Everett High School is closed due to a power outage, all other schools in the district are operating on a normal schedule. Most...
Here’s when cold snap could bring snow to Whatcom County
Bellingham will open an overnight shelter as temperatures drop below freezing.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mountain Loop Highway seasonal closure begins Nov 9
EVERETT, Wash., Monday, Nov. 8, 2022—With the winter weather picking up at higher elevations, Snohomish County Public Works, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, will close Mountain Loop Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The closure is for traffic in both directions and will be officially enforced from the Deer Creek Gate to the west and the Bedal Gate to the east.
KUOW
Rain, wind, and floods heading for Western Washington this weekend
Get out your candles and flashlights, heavy rain and wind is slated to surge through Western Washington Friday through Saturday. Flooding, power outages, and other disruptions are possible. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for pretty much all of Western Washington that will last through Saturday afternoon,...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Phase 4 Flood Alert, Major Flooding Expected
Update 8:30 AM, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, the following city roads remain closed due to flooding: Mill Pond Road, Reinig Road (near SVT Bridge/396th), Boalch Ave (near the entrance to Mt. Si Golf Course), as well as Three Forks Dog Park. Roads will remain closed for some time after the water recedes to allow for debris and mud cleanup. Thank you for adhering to road-closed barricades and for your patience.
q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Cleanup Ahead As Wind Storm Batters Everett And Snohomish County
Editor’s Update 7:00 AM Saturday morning: At this hour Snohomish PUD reports more than 146,000 customers without power in Snohomish County. In Everett, there are more than 20,000 PUD customers still in the dark. Be cautious if you venture out and treat any downed wires you see as live.
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon
Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
